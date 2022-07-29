ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays prediction and odds Fri., 7/29: Alek Manoah should handle Tigers

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors – Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers Musings

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic (mailbag): August is often when the NHL wilderness gets to be more and more apparent. Philadelphia Flyers and their fans have many, many concerns after this offseason from Chuck Fletcher so far.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard

The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
George Springer
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Bryan Garcia
Person
Andrew Chafin
Yardbarker

Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies

Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery

The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#Yardbarker Quick Pick#Rhp#Obp#Wrc#The Blue Jays#Yardbarker Odds
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky Opens Up On How Bears Misused Him

Chicago Bears’ fans are well aware of the struggles of Mitch Trubisky. After a full season away from the team and now finding a new home in Pittsburgh, he is finally opening up about his time with this organization. For the last year, Trubisky was fairly quiet and studied...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Royals trading Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays forces him to reevaluate vaccination status

The Kansas City Royals have traded one of their best players, Whit Merrifield, to the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a sign that the Royals, currently the third-worst team in the American League, have decided to basically give up on 2022 and move on to the future. The opposite can be said for the Jays, though, who add one of the better second basemen in baseball to a team currently battling with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros at the top of the AL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Astros, Braves swap pitchers Jake Odorizzi, Will Smith in trade

The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed starter Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros on Tuesday in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Will Smith. Odorizzi, 32, is 4-3 this season in 12 starts after missing nearly two months due to a leg injury suffered in May. His last outing on Sunday was his best of the year with no runs and only two hits allowed in seven innings against the Seattle Mariners. He also had a season-high eight strikeouts. In 2019, Odorizzi earned All-Star honors during a stint with the Minnesota Twins and finished the year with a 15-7 record and 3.51 ERA.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Angels make decision on possible Shohei Ohtani trade

The Los Angeles Angels have made a decision on possibly trading Shohei Ohtani after a brief round of speculation. The Angels have decided to keep Ohtani for at least the rest of the season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Angels owner Arte Moreno is reportedly unwilling to sanction an Ohtani trade, and the organization has subsequently signaled that the two-way star will not be available before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Reds considering extending 3B Brandon Drury instead of trading him?

Rosenthal added that the Reds could also trade Drury now and re-sign him as a free agent in 2023, although that scenario is more of a stretch. Interest in Drury has skyrocketed thanks to his impressive 2022 campaign. In fact, the Oregon native is having the best season of his career, slashing .275/.336/.523 with 20 home runs, 59 RBI, and 62 runs scored on 95 hits.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Grading the Brewers' trades involving Josh Hader, Matt Bush

The MLB trade deadline is a crazy time. On Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers made two separate trades. Both deals will have an immediate impact on the current bullpen. Here we will take a look at the Brewers final grade after both of Monday’s trades. The first trade was a...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy