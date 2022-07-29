Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays prediction and odds Fri., 7/29: Alek Manoah should handle Tigers

The Kansas City Royals have traded one of their best players, Whit Merrifield, to the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a sign that the Royals, currently the third-worst team in the American League, have decided to basically give up on 2022 and move on to the future. The opposite can be said for the Jays, though, who add one of the better second basemen in baseball to a team currently battling with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros at the top of the AL.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO