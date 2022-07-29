Seifert: This is What An Angel Looks Like

riograndeguardian.com
Burkhart: eBridge Center can help RGV reverse its brain drain
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The director of small business development for Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation says the eagerly-anticipated eBridge Center will help reduce the Rio Grande Valley’s brain drain. “The eBridge Center is really all about keeping our best and brightest in the Valley. Guy Bailey says it best....
STHS named a best regional hospital in Texas
EDINBURG, Texas – U.S News & World Report has named South Texas Health System as a Best Regional Hospital in Texas for 2022-23. STHS ranked No. 25 on the list of Best Regional Hospitals in Texas. It is the only hospital or healthcare system in the Rio Grande Valley to make the list.
Cortez: To compete in global economy, our region needs to be great
I appreciate the friendship of Joaquin and I appreciate all of his endeavors in trying to make our area special. Things don’t happen by themselves, they happen, always, with proper leadership. One of the reasons you are here is you want your businesses to grow and prosper. Businesses, like...
Mc Allen, Texas presents Charlie Clark with a Proclamation and officially names June 27 as “Charlie Clark Day” Cameron and El Paso Counties also present proclamations
El Paso, TX, July 28, 2022 – Charlie Clark, founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group with thirteen locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, El Paso, McAllen, Mission and Laredo and star and Executive Producer of the film Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone, was presented with proclamations by Cameron and El Paso Counties. The film was entirely shot in Texas and supported local crafts and filmmaking.
Brownsville Public Library seeking book donations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Public Library System is seeking donations for their ‘Little Libraries Book Campaign.’ In an effort to spread literacy throughout the city, the library is stocking up on gently used books to fill their little libraries. Little libraries are mailbox-like structures spread throughout the community, where people can take a […]
Classroom supply giveaway to be held in Mission for teachers
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and other organizations are teaming up to provide free school supplies for teachers. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mission event Center – located at 200 N. Shary Road in Mission. The supplies are only for...
Hidalgo County Forced To Return Nearly $1 Million In Unused Pandemic Assistance
Hidalgo County has had to return almost $1 million in federal pandemic rental assistance that went unused. A total of $26 million had been appropriated to the county in January of last year as part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program provided up to 15 months of financial assistance to low-income families who could prove the coronavirus pandemic caused a loss of wages, and resulting struggles to pay rent and utilities.
Best of the RGV BBQ Winner: RJ’s BBQ
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The results are in for Best of the RGV BBQ Edition. ValleyCentral asked the public to find the best BBQ in the Rio Grande Valley and you delivered. The #1 spot goes to RJ’S BBQ of Brownsville. RJ’S BBQ is currently located at the food court in Sunrise Mall. Owner Raul […]
PHOTOS: NBC23 and CBS4 broadcasts LIVE from MXLAN in McAllen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The NBC23 and CBS4 team was out in the community on Thursday and Friday, broadcasting LIVE from the MXLAN festival in McAllen. The annual five-day festival celebrates the influence of Latino history and culture. We shared the music, food, art, and fun available at the festival with our viewers at home. […]
NY murder suspect en route to U.S.-Mexico Border, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man, accused of murdering a person in New York, is thought to be in Brownsville, according to police. Larry M. Hicks Jr., the suspect wanted in the July 14 homicide of Monique R. Yanulavich that occurred in Plattsburgh, New York, was last seen July 21 boarding a bus in Corpus […]
‘Unique’ whale shark sighting off coast of SPI
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A whale shark was spotted by shrimpers off the coast of South Padre Island. A video posted on social media shows a large whale shark near the side of a boat. Pedro Morales, the captain of the shrimp boat who filmed the shark, said he has never seen a […]
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
Brownsville firefighters extinguish major grass fire Saturday
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department responded to multiple emergencies Saturday, including a food truck fire at the flea market and a midday grass fire. According to a Facebook post made by the Brownsville Firefighters, the station received about 100 calls Saturday in response to emergencies including a grass fire, vehicle recovery and […]
Offering Rapid COVID-19 Tests & Vaccines
MISSION – Hidalgo County Precinct 3, in partnership with TLC Pharmacy, will be offering rapid COVID-19 tests as well as COVID-19 vaccines during a clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal announced. The clinic will...
Petition created in effort to seek justice for stabbed dog
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A petition was started to seek justice for the dog that was fatally stabbed in Cameron County. Pandora’s attack was captured on camera, showing the suspect stabbing the American Bulldog multiple times. Richard Pecina, Pandora’s owner, recalls what he saw in the video. The incident occurred on July 17 on the 6300 block of Tecate Drive in Brownsville.
How Many Bundles of Mexican Brown Dope Can be Packed into a Jeep Cherokee?
EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents with the assistance from state authorities disrupted four smuggling events this week and seized 235 pounds of marijuana. On July 26, RGV agents attempted to initiate an immigration inspection on the occupants of a Jeep Cherokee near Brownsville. The vehicle failed to yield and led agents on a vehicle pursuit that ended when the driver entered a trailer park where multiple subjects then bailed out. Agents apprehended four illegal migrants who were all unlawfully present in the U.S. A search of the vehicle revealed five bundles of…
Texas border mayor demands help from Feds: 'The numbers are incredible'
McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sounded the alarm on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday on the "national crisis" at the southern border amid an "incredible" number of illegal crossings, getaway apprehensions, drug smuggling and human trafficking occurring in Texas. TED CRUZ RELEASES GRAPHIC VIDEO DETAILING ‘NARCO SLAVE TRADE’ AT SOUTHERN BORDER: ‘THIS IS...
Water restrictions in place for Brownsville residents
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) is placing water restrictions on residents as dry conditions have led the city to reach stage two of its drought contingency plan. Cleiri Quezada, lead communications and public relations coordinator for BPUB, said the water restrictions are a result of low water levels at Amistad […]
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs out
A popular independently owned supermarket in Texas recently announced that they would close by mid-August or as soon as they run out of inventory, whichever occurs first. Foy's Supermarket in Mission has been a popular place for residents to buy groceries since it opened its doors in 1982.
McAllen Pawn Shop Owner Admits To Illegal Ammo Sales
An admission in court Thursday from the owner of a well-known McAllen pawn shop that he sold ammunition to an individual he knew was in the U.S. illegally. Daniel Gallegos, the longtime owner of Danny’s Pawn and Sporting Goods, pleaded guilty in McAllen federal court to providing ammunition to a prohibited person.
