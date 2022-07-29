Seifert: This is What An Angel Looks Like

If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO