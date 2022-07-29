Metallica Give ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson a Shoutout During ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza

katsfm.com
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should either
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In Poverty
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticket
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30
J-Hope makes history with Lollapalooza performance
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- J-Hope of South Korean boy band BTS made history Sunday night when he rocked out from one of the main stages of Lollapalooza. The K-pop superstar, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, performed more than a dozen songs to close out the iconic summer music festival, which was held Thursday to Sunday at Chicago's Grant Park.
The reason why Doja Cat won’t perform at Chicago’s Lollapalooza
Doja Cat canceled her performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza to care for her health. The singer took to social media to announce she had to step back due to tonsil surgery. BTS’ J-Hope will now replace Doja. He will be the first South Korean to headline the festival....
Metallica: a salute to the timeless majesty of Ride The Lightning
A celebration of Ride The Lightning, the album that proved Metallica had already out-grown the thrash metal scene they’d helped spawn
Metallica gives ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn guitar at backstage jam session
CHICAGO — “Stranger Things” actor Joseph Quinn got to live a dream at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Quinn, 29, whose Eddie Munson character played a blistering version of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the season 4 finale of “Stranger Things,” got to meet the band backstage at the music festival, Rolling Stone reported.
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Following ‘Extreme Circumstances’ for Eddie Vedder
While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Looked Like Ronald McDonald When Watching The Beatles Make ‘Sgt. Pepper’
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz was present while The Beatles recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. He decided to dress “like a cross between Ronald McDonald and Charlie Manson.”. Sgt. Pepper became a huge international hit. The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz was at Abbey Road Studios while The...
Joseph Quinn the 5th Member of Metallica: Actor Meets Band After ‘Stranger Things’ Success
A month after the success of "Stranger Things" season 4, Joseph Quinn finally got the chance to meet Metallica in person and they even jammed backstage. According to Deadline, the actor, popularly known for playing his guitar rendition of the legendary band's hit song "Master of Puppets," attended this year's Lollapalooza where he met up with the group's original members.
Taipei Houston, aka the band featuring Lars Ulrich's sons, release debut single As The Sun Sets
The sons of Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Myles and Layne Ulrich, have just released their first debut single as part of their band Taipei Houston
Metallica Pays Tribute To Hit Netflix Show With ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza
Metallica is coming off a career resurgence after their seminal 80s trash metal anthem “Master of Puppets” featured prominently in the most recent season finale of Stranger Things. The hit Netflix TV show is at the center of the pop culture conversation and it brought Metallica along for the ride.
Metallica And Eddie Munson Actor Finally Meet, Play “Master Of Puppets” Together
It was only a matter of time before this happened: Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, who plays Hellfire Club leader and beloved metalhead Eddie Munson, got to meet Metallica, whom he famously covers in Stranger Things Season 4. Ahead of the band’s Lollapalooza set on Thursday night, Quinn went backstage with Metallica and they all thrashed out on “Master Of Puppets” together.
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Is Ready to Score Movies, There’s Just One Thing…
Metallica fans who heard lead guitarist Kirk Hammett's debut solo EP, this spring's Portals, probably have a pretty good idea of how a Hammett-scored film would sound. And the rocker told us exclusively that he's willing to dip his toe into the movie music world. It would make sense, after...
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Shares First New Song Since Taylor Hawkins Death, ‘Long, Long Year’
The music industry was rocked by the news of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passing away earlier this year. His bandmates immediately stopped their touring schedule in the wake of the drummer’s tragic death. But the band’s lead guitarist, Chris Shiflett, is releasing the first new music from a Foo Fighters member since Hawkins’ death.
Doug McKean, Grammy-Winning Engineer + My Chemical Romance Producer, Dead at 54
Doug McKean, the talented Grammy-winning engineer and music producer, has died at the age of 54. According to his obituary, McKean died unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on June 29. My Chemical Romance, who most recently worked with the producer on their new single "The Foundations of Decay," shared an...
