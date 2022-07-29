See Rage Against the Machine Play ‘Born of a Broken Man’ for First Time in 14 Years

katsfm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMiddleburg Heights, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Related
TODAY.com
Carrie Underwood surprises crowd at Guns N' Roses concert, belts out 'Sweet Child O' Mine'
Guns N’ Roses invited a very special guest to join them on stage during their set at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Friday night. The legendary rock band surprised the crowd when they brought out Carrie Underwood to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City,” two of their biggest hits.
WATCH: Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled Off Stage by Security in Toronto
It seems as if Rage Against the Machine guitarist can’t catch a break lately. Last night – mere days after All That Remains vocalist Phil Labonte chastised him for referencing Vladimir Lenin on his wah pedal – Morello was accidentally tackled by security while performing in Toronto.
NME
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett shares bittersweet new solo single, ‘Long, Long Year’
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has shared a new solo single, ‘Long, Long Year’ – listen to it below. Recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, the track features bassist Jack Lawrence (The Raconteurs) and drummer Julian Doro (Eagles of Death Metal, The Whigs) among other musicians. It was produced...
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joseph Quinn Jams “Master Of Puppets” With Metallica Backstage At Lollapalooza
‘Honor Society’ on Paramount+ Delivers the Romance Dustin Deserves in ‘Stranger Things’. Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has been enjoying the buzz surrounding his character’s rendition of Metallica‘s “Master of Puppets” in the recent season of the popular Netflix series. Now the young star...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
'America's Got Talent' and 'The Voice' Contestant Dies at 41
Singer Nolan Neal, who was a contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice has died. He was 41. Neal was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Monday with no cause of death yet determined. That said, he did have a self-admitted history of drug abuse. His...
36 years on, Metallica have released a video for Master Of Puppets
The animated lyric video for Master Of Puppets features puppet strings, flying guitars, and more crosses than the average Vatican gift shop
Watch the stunning video for Ryo Okumoto's Chrysalis
Spock’s Beard keyboardist Ryo Okumoto's new solo album The Myth Of The Mostrophus is out now
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Metallica Played Master of Puppets Alongside Footage of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things
During Stranger Things' fourth season, the beloved Eddie Munson quickly became a fan favorite in no small part thanks to his passionate performance of Metallica's "Master of Puppets." And now, Metallica has honored the show by giving fans the closest possible thing to a live Eddie Munson concert. Last night,...
NME
Watch Slipknot perform ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ live for the first time
Slipknot played their new single ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ live for the first time at a show in Prague last night (July 28). Watch fan-shot footage below. The masked metal band were performing at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic capital as part of their current European headline tour, which began earlier this month.
NME
Listen to Marcus Mumford’s new solo single ‘Grace’
Marcus Mumford has shared a new song called ‘Grace’ – you can listen to it below. The track is the second taste of the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’, which is due for release on September 16 via Island (pre-order here).
Guitar World Magazine
Lamb of God unleash fretboard fury in crushing title track from their upcoming album, Omens
Willie Adler and Mark Morton throw down some typically muscular riffs on a track that is guaranteed to cause a commotion in your friendly neighborhood mosh pit. Lamb of God have dropped the latest single and title track from their forthcoming record, Omens, due October 7. Once again, the Virginia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipknot's new robotic band member is just as creepy as it should be
Slipknot’s man behind the turntables, Sid Wilson, has put his former false fleshy bits normally relegated to a trophy shelf to very good use as an animatronic moving nightmare that sits on stage with him and sings along to the band’s setlist.
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0