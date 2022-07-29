ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Arrested for Threatening Parents, Assaulting Police Officer

By TJ Leverentz
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Man Charged for Biting Rochester Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly violated protection orders and bit a Rochester Police officer. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday against Jarod Franke indicates he bit an officer who was trying to arrest him for violating an Order for Protection and a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. Police say the person with the orders against Franke reported he was texting and following her.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Police Shoot and Kill Armed Robbery Suspect

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester Police officer shot and killed man armed with an ax early Saturday morning. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the report of a robbery at a business in the 2,000 block of Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. A white male reportedly entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Man Arrested for Brandishing Handgun in Rochester Apartment

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a Waltham, MN man for allegedly brandishing a handgun during an argument Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Village Circle Southeast for a disturbance call shortly before 11 p.m. At the apartment, officers learned an altercation and argument broke out between the daughter of the apartment's owner and the tenant.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Injured in Highway 52 Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon on Highway 52. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Kenneth Owens was driving north on the highway near Mayowood Road when his car went off the roadway into the right ditch. The vehicle then crossed back over the northbound lanes and crashed into the median barrier.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash

Dakota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man was injured following a rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Winona County Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 23-year-old Alex Gurski was traveling east in Dakota when he left the road, entered the ditch and rolled near the Center St. overpass around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police Captain#911#Violent Crime#Mayo Clinic Ambulance
Quick Country 96.5

Emergency Drills Planned for SE Minnesota Nuclear Plant

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
RED WING, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Motorcyclist Killed in Wabasha County

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent crash in Wabasha County Wednesday morning. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a report of a motorcycle down in a field along with one person at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 just north of Zumbro Falls around 7:00 a.m.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization

As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota

Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Direct Balloting for Aug. 9 Election Underway in Olmsted County

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Direct balloting for the August 9 Special Election and Primary got underway in Olmsted County Tuesday. Direct balloting gives in-person voters the chance to place their absentee ballots into the tabulator. Absentee voters can also place their filled out ballot in an envelope in the ballot tabulator. Officials say those ballots will be processed at a later time during the direct balloting period.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Deer Hunt Announced for Rochester Parks

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester bowhunters will have a chance to bow hunt this fall at nearly a dozen locations in their own backyard. A news release sent out Monday indicates the City of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department and the Rochester Archery Club will put on a controlled bow hunt for deer at 11 parks across the med city from Sept. 17 through Dec. 31. Officials say the hunt is in response to increasing public concerns about Rochester’s urban deer population, saying there were over 200 deer-related vehicle accidents reported in the city last year.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Employees In Rochester Love Animal Found by Hotel Indigo

Have you ever found something interesting while you were cleaning up your yard or gardens? Well, an adorable and very unexpected find happened by the Clean and Safe Ambassadors in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. And when you see the photos below, you'll see why. #SoCute. Unexpected Find in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy