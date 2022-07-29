4 Things we Love About Washingtonville, NY

hudsonvalleypost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Hiking Trail Leads to an Abandoned CastleTravel MavenManhattan, NY
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenNew York City, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Related
Plan to redevelop site in Beacon where celebrities once recuperated
A company that operates upscale inns and spas at Rhinebeck and Skaneateles in New York state and Plymouth, Massachusetts, along with a standalone spa in Albany wants to build a new inn and spa in Beacon. The Mirbeau Companies has applied for approval to build The Mirbeau Inn & Spa Beacon as part of a master plan for the 64-acre Tioronda Estate. The site includes the historic Howland Mansion and former Craig House sanitarium, where it is said celebrities such as Truman Capote, Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Gleason recuperated from various problems ranging from alcohol abuse to depression.
Useful: 4 Places for the Best Shrimp & Grits in the Hudson Valley
As you go around the Hudson Valley, you start having a craving for something, what do you do? Do you ask your friends? Do you look online to find who 'has the best?' With the price of everything increasing, and your needing to make sure that you get what you pay for doing a bit of research in advance does pay off.
Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots
We've got the Top 5 Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots. According to National Day Calendar, National Hot Dog Day celebrates a summertime staple on a bun annually on the third Wednesday in July. There are so many great hot dog choices right here in the Hudson Valley, NY area, and we had one of the biggest responses to any food poll we have ever done when we asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite go-to hot dog spot was in the area.
Relaxing Things To Do In August In The Hudson Valley New York
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 5 Ultimate Places to Go Rockhounding in the Hudson Valley
Are you clicking on this article because you are like "What in the heck is rockhounding?" Maybe not, maybe you are a world class aficionado when it comes to this hobby, pastime, can we call it a sport?. So for the rest of the world that doesn't know, what is...
The Best Hudson Valley Spots to Take Your Dog for a Swim
Hot summer days can be rough when going outside feels like more of a chore than an activity, and many dogs (including mine) suffer from something they seldom experienced before: boredom. When the pavement is too hot for walks, a swim may be the only option to give your furry friend exercise without risking something dangerous like heat exhaustion. But where can you take them?
Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY
Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day. If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so. A bear...
Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant Celebrating Anniversary
Despite a few challenging years for the restaurant industry, Essie's Restaurant in Poughkeepsie continues to thrive, celebrating an anniversary this year. Essie's Restaurant in the Little Italy section of Poughkeepsie, NY had a challenging few years like most restaurants have during the Pandemic, and they've managed to continue on. Executive Chef Brandon Walker is a CIA graduate from Brooklyn whose Modern American menu is inspired by global flavors and his family roots from the Caribbean and American South.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
National Night out returns to the Valley
MID-HUDSON – National Night Out, the annual event to bring the police and community together in a festive atmosphere, will be taking place in many communities across the Hudson Valley on Tuesday, August 2. In Poughkeepsie, the event will be held in front of city hall from 5 p.m....
Beagles Saved From “Horrible” Breeding Facility Come to Wappingers Falls, NY
A group of adoptable dogs with a harrowing backstory will be heading to the Hudson Valley and will be up for adoption in August. At the beginning of July a story broke that made national headlines that had pet lovers heartbroken. About 4,000 beagles were saved from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia according to Associated Press. The facility, Envigo RMS, would breed beagles for scientific research.
Be the First Person Ever to Buy this New Paltz House
Live in an amazingly historical home in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Be The first people to ever buy this 240-year-old plus home that has only ever been occupied by multiple generations of one family. Have you ever wanted to live in a spot where local lures and history...
Here’s 5 Sensational Places to Get Cupcakes in the Hudson Valley
Does anyone else get cravings for cake? Not just any cake, but really good cupcakes. Let me tell you, they are not easy to find. So, I enlisted some help! I asked the best people in the world, the boots on the ground so to speak, my fellow cupcake enthusiasts to tell me where I should be looking for them here in the Hudson Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
Pride in July: Barton Orchards Event Lights up the Hudson Valley
4 Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Best Outdoor Dining Experience. Throughout the Hudson Valley, there are plenty of hotspots to sit back, relax and sip on your favorite drink while enjoying a tasty meal for an outdoor dining experience. Let's take a look at some fan favorites. 8 Hudson Valley...
Birds Of Prey Event To Be Held In The Hudson Valley New York
The Hudson Valley is home to many birds of prey. Look to the skies on any given day and you will see birds that scour the ground from lofty heights in order to find their next meal. The bald eagle is one bird everyone enjoys catching a glimpse of as...
New Report Reveals Attraction of Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley experienced a net gain from migration in 2019-2020 for the first time in a decade and it was a byproduct of Covid-19, according to “Moving In, Moving Out,” a special report released by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress (HVPFP), which is based in Newburgh. The report said that 48,642 people moved from the city to the Hudson Valley while 15,248 moved out of the region and into the city, resulting in a net gain for the Hudson Valley of 33,394 people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
New Trend in the Hudson Valley? Lifeguards Hired for Private Parties Amid Shortages
I've heard of private chefs, private concerts, even a private barber. A private lifeguard, however, is something completely new. Nonetheless, it's coming to the Hudson Valley. Like many industries in New York, qualified lifeguards are in short supply. Lake Taghkanic State Park in Columbia County, NY recently announced they needed to close their beach to swimmers on Mondays and Tuesdays because of the staffing shortage. Could a private gig be enough for lifeguards to lather on the sunscreen and hop up in the high chair? Here's what being offered in Dutchess County, NY:
Nearly 50 rescue dogs arrive in New York City from Kentucky
Muddy Paws rescue took in the puppies from Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society after severe flooding in the area caused overcrowding in shelters.
Hudson Valley Supermarket Debuts ‘New Grocery Shopping Experience’
A Hudson Valley supermarket has unveiled a "fresh" new concept. A Shoprite in Orange County just debuted a new Fresh to Table concept. Officials say this "store-within-a-store concept" will help customers find "fresh, on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats." ShopRite of Warwick, New...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0