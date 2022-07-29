DHHR Reports 892 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 134; State Deaths at 7,156

connect-bridgeport.com
Related
woay.com
DHHR reports 3,335 active COVID-19 cases statewide, 5 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY): The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 1, there are currently 3,335 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Five deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,161 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of...
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va. on Monday; active case total dips
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported as the active case total dipped Monday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll to 7,161 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County part of $400 million opioid settlement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three large opioid distributors will pay dozens of West Virginia counties, cities and towns a total of $400 million for their roles in the opioid epidemic in a settlement announced Monday. AmeriSource Bergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health admit no guilt in the settlement with 54 counties...
West Virginia reaches $400M settlement in ‘Big Three’ opioid lawsuit
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities have reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit. Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia reaches a record-setting settlement of $400 Million in major opioid lawsuit
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-As the Opioid Crisis sweeps the state and nation, West Virginia reached a record-high settlement in a major lawsuit. It came to $ 400 Million. That settlement was reached on behalf of West Virginians. “This result will hopefully affect the future generations of West Virginia.” Clayton Fitzsimmons, attorney The state had […]
Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for new section of Coalfields Expressway
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials today for a ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a major road project to connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. “The Coalfields Expressway has been in the making for 30-plus...
WDTV
West Virginia DHHR, DMV warn of spam text messages
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR and DMV have received reports of several people receiving spam text messages. The messages reportedly ask people to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC. Officials said no such message has been generated by...
connect-bridgeport.com
Attorney General's Mobile Office Announces Area Stops for August Including One in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in August to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
RELATED PEOPLE
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Give Warrant Scam Warning by Way of Telephone Taking in Place in Two State Counties
On July 31 2022 Bridgeport Police were made aware that someone was making phone calls to West Virginia residents in Randolph and Mercer Counties stating that officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were wanting to speak to them at our office about warrants. The phone number displayed on the caller...
wchstv.com
Flood watch expanded to cover most of West Virginia, eastern Kentucky
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:15 p.m., 8/1/22. A flood watch has been expanded to include most of West Virginia and will remain in effect until Tuesday. The National Weather Service updated its flood watch area to include most of West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio, following storms Monday have drenched an already-soaked region or are expected to.
Metro News
Tucker County residents seek “better route” for Corridor H in Davis-Thomas area
ELKINS, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways indicated in their most recent update on Corridor H they were in the planning and design phase of the route between Parsons and Thomas. It’s the stretch of the road which has been most difficult in planning ever since the highway concept was first announced more than three decades ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
connect-bridgeport.com
Motorists in Harrison County to Experience Delays into Friday as Result of Paving and Shoulder Work
FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be a traffic delay on County Route 46, Romines Mill Road, from the junction of County Route 48, East Main Street, to the junction of WV 20, Buckhannon Pike, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. that began Monday, August 1, 2022, and will run through Friday, August 12, 2022, for paving and shoulder work.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for July 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Hemorrhagic Strokes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, medical experts talk about hemorrhagic strokes. Watch the video above to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
WDTV
MCSO suspends search for missing Morgantown man
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. Magruder, 39, was reported missing on July 27. Officials said search parties have searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder. Sheriff...
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
Comments / 0