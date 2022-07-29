Cop Kills Unarmed Black Man Accused Of Stealing Laundry Detergent: Video

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, left her home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road in West Croydon on 7 July. Police say she was in a “vulnerable state” when she was last seen and urged Croydon residents to check their sheds and outbuildings for anything suspicious. On Monday two men, aged 27 and 23 were arrested in the Croydon area in connection with the investigation. They were taken to a south London police station where they...

