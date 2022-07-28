Northern Iowa Swimmer Tragically Passes Away

khak.com
Related
UNI Swimmer’s Funeral and Visitation Scheduled This Week
Last Thursday, UNI Athletics announced that soon-to-be junior on the swimming and diving team, Lily Ernst, passed away. Visitation and funeral services for the Iowa City West High School alum have now been scheduled for this week. The visitation will take place tomorrow, August 2, at West High from 4-7 PM.
KCRG.com
CR Washington’s Stuelke impressing Hawkeyes during summer workouts
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hannah Stuelke is quickly adjusting to being a freshman on an experienced Iowa women’s basketball roster. “It’s a lot of learning. In high school, it wasn’t as much and it’s a lot all at once. You got to keep up with it or you’ll get lost. That is a big step,” said Stuelke.
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, Iowa. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
Downtown Waterloo Gets New Bar
A new bar is opening in Downtown Waterloo just in time for Iowa Irish Fest!. According to a report from the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, one of the owners of Hungry Charlie's is opening up a new watering hole in the space that Anton's Volks Haus on 324 East Fourth Street.
Iowa Man Orders His Cow A “Pup Cup” at Dairy Queen Drive-Thru
More times than I can count we have taken our dog to the local Dairy Queen to get a “Pup Cup”. I guess this Iowa guy doesn't have a dog so he took his pet cow out to DQ for the same ice cream treat. Pup Cups are...
Sunflower Experiences are Happening in Eastern Iowa This Month
If you're looking for a great photo op this month, there are several sunflower fields you'll be able to visit in the area!. Back in July, Pheasant Run Farm gave an update on their 2022 Sunflower Experience. The local farm planted around 350,000 sunflower seeds this spring, and those flowers are set to bloom early this month. The website reads:
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Marion to Host Inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion
The Marion Chamber made an exciting announcement Monday morning. The city will be hosting its first Oktoberfest celebration later this year. In a Monday morning media release, the Marion Chamber revealed that Oktoberfest will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held in Uptown Marion on 7th Avenue and City Square Park.
5 hospitalized for race-related injuries during Bix, medics say
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Approximately 9,960 runners took to the streets of downtown Davenport for the 48th annual Bix 7 on Saturday morning, July 30. With thousands of runners and spectators lining their route, there was the potential for many race- and heat-related injuries. “The number of people that attend...
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
Lucky Iowan Hits Big for Life With Winning Lottery Ticket
One lucky Iowan has a pretty big bonus they get to look forward to every year as someone has won big. In an Iowa lottery press release, it was announced that a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Black Hawk County this past Sunday and the lucky winner gets to claim $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, August 1st, 2022
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
Cole Swindell Performed at the Jackson County Fair
Down to the Bar tour made a stop at the Jackson County Fair ( Maquoketa, IA.) Saturday night. The great weather and large crowd was a recipe for good country party. Ashley Cooke stepped up to the plate and filled in when Lainey Wilson had to cancel her appearance due to a family emergency. Ashley a new comer got her break with her TikToK videos. Also with her duet with Brett Young "Never Til Now".
KCRG.com
Storm chance tonight, slight delay for heat
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our trend toward warmer temperatures continues, though latest indications are that we may not get as hot as initially projected. A chance for storms accompanies a cold front tonight, especially toward and after dark. Some heavy downpours are possible with this activity, along with some gustier winds at times. The front will also shift our winds to northwesterly for most of Monday, which will likely keep our highs in the 80s and dew points in the low to mid 60s.
10 Eastern Iowa Families Forced To Give Up Their Dogs
Ten families in the Eastern Iowa town of Keystone have been told by sheriff's officials that they must get rid of their dogs. The reason? Because their dogs are either pit bulls or look like they are pit bulls. KCRG reports that the owners of the dogs were told by...
iowa.media
Iowans who support Kari Lake
Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
Comments / 0