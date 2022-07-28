ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Northern Iowa Swimmer Tragically Passes Away

By Eliot Clough
 4 days ago
Last Thursday, UNI Athletics announced that soon-to-be junior on the swimming and diving team, Lily Ernst, passed away. Visitation and funeral services for the Iowa City West High School alum have now been scheduled for this week. The visitation will take place tomorrow, August 2, at West High from 4-7 PM.
