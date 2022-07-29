ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Why is JP Estrella Syracuse’s Biggest Target in 2023?

By Ethan Frank
 4 days ago
Even though the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball 2022 season is a couple of months from starting the 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing. Last week Syracuse got some good news when one of their top targets JP Estrella cancelled a visit to Duke. Estrella is a 6’11 center from Maine who has been rising this summer. He had been looking as a Duke lean but with the Blue Devils looking at other targets, Estrella decided not to take a visit to Durham.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse basketball 2023 high-priority target Joseph Estrella just finished up an official visit to Iowa, and according to several media reports, that trip went quite well. Iowa coaches have been prioritizing the talented four-star big man for a while now, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Estrella’s two ultimate finalists ended up being the Hawkeyes and the ‘Cuse, which in August of 2021 was the first school to offer the fast-rising 6-foot-11 power forward/center.
SYRACUSE, NY
It’s the start of August, and we’ve got plenty of Syracuse news from the recruiting world. Starting with basketball, Syracuse extended an offer to 2023 point guard Mike Williams from Calvert (MD) Hall College. The four-star point guard is ranked 134th in his class, and holds offers from Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Houston, Illinois and DePaul, among others.
SYRACUSE, NY
As the calendar flips to August (bonkers, right?), football season draws closer by the minute. 33 days from now, fans will pack the Dome for Syracuse’s opener against Louisville. Dino Babers and company will look to get the Orange back to a bowl game for the first time since 2018, but it won’t come easy with the gauntlet of a schedule ahead. But there are a few things SU can do to better their chances of playing a game in December. Here are three steps Babers and his staff can take to bring success to the 315 this fall.
SYRACUSE, NY
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 88; Low: 71. Sunny and very warm. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE UKRAINIAN FESTIVAL RETURNS: Scenes of war are projected behind Anastasiia Marah as she sings during the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival on Friday at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. It was the two-day festival’s 80th year, back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — William Dee is the President of Sinclair & Andrews Insurance located at 306 Hawley Avenue in Syracuse. The building is historic and built in 1870, so it had lead pipes. Dee replaced the lead pipes earlier this year. “It started to leak out here,” Dee...
SYRACUSE, NY
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
SYRACUSE, NY
(WSYR-TV) — Would it be a Central New York summer without free concerts downtown? The answer is no. Hanover Thursdays offers free concerts every Thursday beginning August 4 at Hanover Square. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday you can watch local bands Los Blancos and Hard Promises...
SYRACUSE, NY
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
SYRACUSE, NY
The move reflects a growing national trend in the industry. It comes after more than a century of the newspaper being printed locally. The steel and concrete building rises six stories above North Salina Street, the gleaming glass façade greeting passing motorists on the elevated highways as they head into downtown.
SYRACUSE, NY

