Why is JP Estrella Syracuse’s Biggest Target in 2023?

As the calendar flips to August (bonkers, right?), football season draws closer by the minute. 33 days from now, fans will pack the Dome for Syracuse’s opener against Louisville. Dino Babers and company will look to get the Orange back to a bowl game for the first time since 2018, but it won’t come easy with the gauntlet of a schedule ahead. But there are a few things SU can do to better their chances of playing a game in December. Here are three steps Babers and his staff can take to bring success to the 315 this fall.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO