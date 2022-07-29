Buffalo Bills Links, 7/29: TE Dawson Knox entering pivotal season

As the NFL Network continues their tours around NFL training camps, the extremely fun rivalry between the Brothers Diggs continues on the national level. The Maryland natives train with each other in the offseason, formerly as receivers until Diggs was moved to cornerback while playing for the University of Alabama. As the older brother Stefon’s team, the Buffalo Bills, have ascended to Super Bowl caliber the natural conversation turns to whether the two could square off against each other in the big game.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO