Iowa Woman Receives Big Money for Wrongful Jailing

Iowa Bar Closes After Calling Police 57 Times in Last Six Months
Having the police called to a local eating and drinking establishment a few times is a lot to me. Maybe I'm naive after growing up in small-town Iowa, but I'd venture to guess that after most people hear about one 911 call at their favorite restaurant or bar, they stop going there for a little while.
Police release motive in killing of Iowa man after arrest
Police explained a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
Mason City man sentenced for Hancock County bar fight
GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of attacking four people during a bar fight pleads guilty. Jamie Lee Paulsen, 36, took a plea deal to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and has been sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $430.
Fort Dodge Woman Charged with Insurance Fraud
Des Moines, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau report a Fort Dodge woman, 45-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
Man survives helicopter crash in west central Iowa
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A pilot is lucky to be alive after a helicopter crashed in Carroll County. The wreck happened Monday morning south of Arcadia. The sheriff's office says Michael Milliron was spraying a corn field when the engine suddenly quit. He was able to walk to the...
How will new ATV law affects Cerro Gordo County riders?
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows registered all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles to operate in all 99 counties with certain restrictions. The new law took effect July 1, but several county entities, such as the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board and the sheriff's office, are still discussing the ramifications.
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA
ARCADIA, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa sheriff’s office says a pilot was able to walk away from a helicopter crash Monday morning. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a helicopter crash south of Arcadia at about 9:30 a.m. The pilot told authorities he was spraying a corn field in a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter when the engine suddenly quit. The helicopter ended up crashing near the intersection of 210th Street Avenue and Delta Avenue.
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
Des Moines Weather Channel Flashes Racial Slur During Broadcast
The Weather Channel has issued an apology after making a huge mistake on one of their Iowa stations. On July 22nd, a journalist reported about an incident involving the Weather Channel's Des Moines broadcast. During the segment "Locals on the 8s" a strange sight flashed across the screen. During the...
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
Iowa’s Most Prestigious Culinary Attraction Doesn’t Actually Serve Food
If you aren't familiar with the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, allow me to bring you up to speed on this important Iowa attraction. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a museum located in our capital, Des Moines, that is designed to recognize some of the amazing achievements in agriculture and fighting hunger. Very fitting it be in Iowa, right? The building is the former Des Moines Library.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Saves Life Of RAGBRAI Cyclist In Charles City
(Charles City, IA) — Iowa State Patrol Trooper Darren Flaherty has saved the life of a RAGBRAI cyclist who went into cardiac arrest. The incident happened mid-day Thursday near Charles City. K-A-A-L/T-V reports Flaherty and other emergency responders used the automated external defibrillator in his squad car to restore the victim’s heartbeat. All Iowa troopers carry A-E-Ds in their patrol cars. Bicyclists were heading from Mason City to Charles City on the fifth day of RAGBRAI when the emergency occurred.
Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa
Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
Driver Crashes Into Minburn Residence
The Minburn Fire and Rescue Department responded to an early morning crash earlier this month involving a car and a residence and the driver has been identified. Fire and Rescue along with Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. July 23rd after a vehicle driven by Jackson Gillingham of Waukee was traveling northbound on Highway 169 in Minburn and left the roadway, rolled and the struck the side of a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street causing an estimated $19,500 in damage to the home and a vehicle parked in the garage.
Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train
For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
1 dead, 2 injured after ATV crash in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died after a crash between an ATV and Ford truck that happened Friday night. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report the collision occurred at 6:44 p.m. in the 32000 block of 570th Ave. in Cambridge. The crash report states that the driver […]
