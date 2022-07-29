WCC offers first 'Z-Degree,' associate degree program with zero textbook costs

Students asked the university to select a speaker that aligns with their pro-choice statement. On July 24, students at the University of Michigan walked out of their White Coat Ceremony, an event where incoming medical students receive their white coats to mark their entry into the field of medicine. Students decided to express their disagreement with the university’s choice of speaker, Dr. Kristin Collier, who they called out for her anti-abortion views, as reported by Blavity.

