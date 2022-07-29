WCC offers first 'Z-Degree,' associate degree program with zero textbook costs

www.wccnet.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Should Lead Detective Recuse Himself from the Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case?Tracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Ann Arbor, Michigan is Home to the "Creature Conservancy"InyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Ann Arbor ‘super pair’ schools prepare for new curriculum program this fall
ANN ARBOR, MI - Parent Joe Johnson remains in wait-and-see mode as he watches the elementary schools unveil a new school design on Ann Arbor’s southeast side. Johnson, who has six children, said he’s been happy with the work of teachers and administrators at Bryant and Pattengill elementaries, but he wonders if all of the $7.6 million in building improvements will make a difference.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Farmington schools consultant sees problems with strong family structure
An audit of Farmington schools by an outside consultancy recommends reprogramming teachers who resist the consultant’s brand of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which includes labeling the U.S. government’s definition of family as “systemic familialism.”. Farmington Public Schools hired US2 Consulting to perform an educational equity...
Essence
University Of Michigan Students Walk Out Of White Coat Ceremony To Protest Anti-Abortion Speaker
Students asked the university to select a speaker that aligns with their pro-choice statement. On July 24, students at the University of Michigan walked out of their White Coat Ceremony, an event where incoming medical students receive their white coats to mark their entry into the field of medicine. Students decided to express their disagreement with the university’s choice of speaker, Dr. Kristin Collier, who they called out for her anti-abortion views, as reported by Blavity.
dbusiness.com
Mark Cuban Foundation Selects United Wholesale Mortgage as AI Bootcamp Site
United Wholesale Mortgage in Pontiac will host a Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp for high school students in October and November. The no-cost AI bootcamp in Pontiac will be targeted to high school students and introduce underserved students in grades 9 through 12 to basic AI concepts and skills. UWM is one of more than 20 companies selected to host 30 camps across the U.S. this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan State University Goes on Lockdown After Bomb Threat
Michigan State University announced at 1:08 PM on Monday, August 1st, 2022 that a bomb threat was reported on the East Lansing campus. Following the threat, the university asked those in the area of campus identified in the threat to evacuate at that time. Fee Hall was the area in...
Nicola’s Books in Ann Arbor renamed Schuler Books amid expansion
ANN ARBOR, MI — The long-time Ann Arbor bookstore, Nicola’s Books, has officially changed its name to Schuler Books, the namesake of its West Michigan owners. The new name for the well-known store in the Westgate Shopping Center comes years after a change in ownership. Nicola Rooney, the location’s former owner, sold the store to Grand Rapids-based Schuler Books in 2014.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan grad launches grain-free, vegan snack line
ANN ARBOR – The Greater Goods Snacking Co. just hit the national online market, and it has a local connection. Co-founder Sujatha Duvvuri said she got the idea to create grain-free, vegan snacks when strolling the aisles of grocery stores in Ann Arbor. “Upon graduating from the University of...
Gesu Catholic Church in Detroit's University District celebrates 100 years of faith, solidarity
A quiet corner of Detroit's University District neighborhood transformed into a block party Saturday afternoon, connecting people of all ages in community and nostalgia. More than 1,000 people gathered at Gesu Catholic Church and School on Saturday to celebrate the church's centennial anniversary. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
wgvunews.org
The Beaumont Hospital Spectrum Health ranked best for transplants
The news that organ transplant survival rates are the best in the state of Michigan and for some organ transplants among the best in the nation comes from the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients or SRTR. A news release says at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, adult lung transplant one-year...
The Oakland Press
In the red: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties in high transmission rate for COVID-19
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have all moved into the red or high designation for COVID-19 transmission, under which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public. The three counties had been in the green (low) or yellow (medium) classifications until recently,...
sme.org
FANUC America Expands Michigan Campus
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. -- FANUC America, a leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, announces a West Campus expansion that will push its operational space in Oakland County, Michigan, to nearly two million square feet. The construction will include a 655,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility to house manufacturing, engineering and R&D projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
wemu.org
CDC recommends that people in Washtenaw County wear masks indoors
The CDC recommends that people in Washtenaw County begin wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Washtenaw County has moved to a high COVID-19 community level. The status changed because of an ongoing increase in cases and hospitalization rates throughout the area. Beth Ann Hamilton is a communications coordinator for...
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
hourdetroit.com
The Faces of Michigan’s #1 Real Estate Office — Keller Williams Domain
210 S. OLD WOODWARD AVE. STE. 200, BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | 248-590-0800 | KELLERWILLIAMSDOMAIN.COM. In less than five years, KW Domain has become the No. 1 real estate office in Michigan*. This success stems from its culture of collaboration, world-class training and coaching, and cutting-edge technology. As stakeholders in the...
thesalinepost.com
Amazing Storefront Opportunity in Downtown Saline
We at Saline Main Street love this building. It was a pilot project for the Match on Main Grant Program by Michigan EDC and we received funding in 2019 to bring the property up to code for seated dining — new 40 gal water heater, upgraded electric, 2 ADA bathrooms and kitchen. Home to the former beloved Cheese Shop of Saline (and sorely missed sandwiches by John and Ruth Loomis), the project ended just as the pandemic reared its ugly head.
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
Comments / 0