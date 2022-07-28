Business Assistance Fund for DRI Boundary

www.cnyhomepage.com
Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st. Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb...
Nina’s Pizza advances in ULKPL playoffs at the expense of Gates-Cole
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Lady Knicks Premier League playoffs tipped off at 5:30 at Notre Dame high school, the 3 seed Nina’s Pizza in purple and the 6 seed Gates-Cole in red, or well, gray, this game turned out to be a forfeit win for Nina’s Pizza. The Gates-Cole team is made up of SUNY Oneonta players and this week is the week of their high school development camp so none of them could be at the game.
Seasonal Sports proves they deserve first seed, defeat Cohen & Cohen in ULKPL playoffs
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Lady Knicks Premier League playoffs tipped off at 5:30 at Notre Dame high school, the one seed Seasonal Sports played eighth seeded Cohen & Cohen at 6:30. With the win, Seasonal advances to play the five seed, the Earl Savery Bairdians, who upset...
Sean Tucker Named to Walter Camp Watch List
A watch list for national player of the year wouldn’t be complete without Syracuse running back Sean Tucker. The Orange star was 1-of-52 players named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch List on Friday. It’s the third major watch list to include Tucker thus far....
