Business Assistance Fund for DRI Boundary

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Lady Knicks Premier League playoffs tipped off at 5:30 at Notre Dame high school, the 3 seed Nina’s Pizza in purple and the 6 seed Gates-Cole in red, or well, gray, this game turned out to be a forfeit win for Nina’s Pizza. The Gates-Cole team is made up of SUNY Oneonta players and this week is the week of their high school development camp so none of them could be at the game.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO