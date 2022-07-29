Tillman Included on Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

utsports.com
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama RB's son joins Tennessee football program
Roman Goode, an SEC legacy whose father was a notable running back at Alabama in the 1980s, has joined the staff of Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program. Goode is serving as a personnel and recruiting analyst at Tennessee in 2022. He served as a recruitment specialist at Alabama from 2019-21. Kerry Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87. He was named the SEC freshman of the year in 1983.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum evaluates Tennessee's expectations, likely turning point
Paul Finebaum appears a little bullish on Tennessee this season. The long-time radio host and current ESPN/SEC Network pundit joined the “McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama and discussed the upcoming Volunteers season. “I think a lot depends early on the Pittsburgh...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel provides update on status of transfer WR Bru McCoy
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers are hoping for a big year offensively when the 2022 season kicks off. On Sunday, Heupel spoke to the media about one of the potential big-name additions to the Vols’ receiving corps — USC transfer Bru McCoy. McCoy has yet to be...
utsports.com
"Athletic" Vols Hit Practice Field For First Time This Preseason
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – There are notable differences from the start of Tennessee's second preseason camp under Josh Heupel compared to last August. Athleticism, a deeper roster and experience at key positions are aplenty as the Volunteers opened the second fall under Heupel with a two-hour workout on Monday morning.
Tennessee basketball’s Battle 4 Atlantis opener makes trip a waste if Vols don’t win it
Early-season tournaments are supposed to usually do two things for teams. They help them gauge where they are as a group, and they build up your resume for the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee basketball lost both opportunities with its Battle 4 Atlantis opener. It was revealed Friday by College Basketball Inside...
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
indherald.com
Scott’s unemployment rate increases to become Tennessee’s 3rd-highest
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County’s unemployment rate climbed sharply in June to become the third-highest jobless rate in Tennessee, at 6.2%. That’s according to a new round of data released last week by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. The big picture: Scott County wasn’t alone with...
wvlt.tv
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
thesmokies.com
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
WSMV
Dollywood pushing big bucks into TN economy
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Standing out as a hotbed for tourists nearly all year round, Dollywood is seeing big numbers this year and pushing big bucks into the state’s economy. Nashville and Memphis are the two cities that raise the most tax revenue for Tennessee. Behind them is...
East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank holds quarterly board meeting, asks 10News to leave
POWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, 10News learned the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank would be holding its quarterly board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Powell Lions Club. WBIR has been investigating the compensation for the eye bank's CEO, Valerie Stewart, after a board member raised questions. Stewart received more than $450,000 in 2019, tax forms show, far more than most eye bank leaders make across the nation.
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
Knoxville man arrested after assault with baseball bat
A Knoxville man is facing multiple assault charges after hitting someone with a baseball bat and then spitting on a police officer.
East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank says for two years it mistakenly reported office manager as part-time employee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank listed its office manager as part time on official Internal Revenue Service paperwork. Its Form 990 said Laura Gilleran worked 24 hours a week in that role with total compensation of $137,048. Executive Director Valerie...
hardknoxwire.com
Greyhound dispute tests limits of government
The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Found Dead in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on Thursday
EAST TENNESSEE - In Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a woman from Rutherford County was found deceased at Anakeesta, an outdoor adventure park. The woman was located on Thursday (07/28/22) under a chair lift in the park, according to city officials. Gatlinburg Police investigated the death of the woman, who was from LaVergne,...
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
thunderboltradio.com
Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee
An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care. After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined...
wvlt.tv
TWRA officers rescue driver trapped in car in Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook to celebrate the work of its officers who rescued a driver who was trapped underwater in their car after the car ran off Moonhill Bridge in Dandridge. Around 9 p.m. on July 23, a car crashed into Douglas...
'Night and day' | New procedure helped East Tennessee woman go from prescription opioids to pain-free
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jane David spent nearly 20 years living with chronic pain. She said multiple car accidents over the years had made it worse. "I wasn't able to walk, couldn't do all the gardening, pain when I was cooking," she said. "Just pain, constant pain." She thought she'd...
