Tillman Included on Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

utsports.com
 4 days ago
utsports.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB's son joins Tennessee football program

Roman Goode, an SEC legacy whose father was a notable running back at Alabama in the 1980s, has joined the staff of Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program. Goode is serving as a personnel and recruiting analyst at Tennessee in 2022. He served as a recruitment specialist at Alabama from 2019-21. Kerry Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87. He was named the SEC freshman of the year in 1983.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum evaluates Tennessee's expectations, likely turning point

Paul Finebaum appears a little bullish on Tennessee this season. The long-time radio host and current ESPN/SEC Network pundit joined the “McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama and discussed the upcoming Volunteers season. “I think a lot depends early on the Pittsburgh...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel provides update on status of transfer WR Bru McCoy

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers are hoping for a big year offensively when the 2022 season kicks off. On Sunday, Heupel spoke to the media about one of the potential big-name additions to the Vols’ receiving corps — USC transfer Bru McCoy. McCoy has yet to be...
utsports.com

"Athletic" Vols Hit Practice Field For First Time This Preseason

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – There are notable differences from the start of Tennessee's second preseason camp under Josh Heupel compared to last August. Athleticism, a deeper roster and experience at key positions are aplenty as the Volunteers opened the second fall under Heupel with a two-hour workout on Monday morning.
103GBF

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
thesmokies.com

Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide

As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
WSMV

Dollywood pushing big bucks into TN economy

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Standing out as a hotbed for tourists nearly all year round, Dollywood is seeing big numbers this year and pushing big bucks into the state’s economy. Nashville and Memphis are the two cities that raise the most tax revenue for Tennessee. Behind them is...
WBIR

East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank holds quarterly board meeting, asks 10News to leave

POWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, 10News learned the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank would be holding its quarterly board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Powell Lions Club. WBIR has been investigating the compensation for the eye bank's CEO, Valerie Stewart, after a board member raised questions. Stewart received more than $450,000 in 2019, tax forms show, far more than most eye bank leaders make across the nation.
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
hardknoxwire.com

Greyhound dispute tests limits of government

The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
thunderboltradio.com

Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee

An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care. After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined...
wvlt.tv

TWRA officers rescue driver trapped in car in Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook to celebrate the work of its officers who rescued a driver who was trapped underwater in their car after the car ran off Moonhill Bridge in Dandridge. Around 9 p.m. on July 23, a car crashed into Douglas...
