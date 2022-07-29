Robinson, Worthy named to Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list

texassports.com
Texas Sports
Chappell named Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
AUSTIN, Texas — Brandon Chappell has been named Men's Basketball Assistant Coach at The University of Texas, Head Coach Chris Beard announced Monday. Chappell brings nine years of collegiate coaching experience to the Longhorns' staff, including serving as an assistant at UNLV last season. Texas returns five rotational players...
Texas Sports
Men’s and Women’s Basketball to play in Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Dec. 18 in Dallas
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men's and Women's Basketball teams will compete in the second annual Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge, a quadruple-header of men's and women's collegiate basketball on Sunday, Dec. 18 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Men's Basketball will square off against Stanford at 12 p.m. Central on ESPN, while Women's Basketball will meet USC at approximately 2:30 p.m. Central on ESPN2.
