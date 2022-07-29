Robinson, Worthy named to Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men's and Women's Basketball teams will compete in the second annual Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge, a quadruple-header of men's and women's collegiate basketball on Sunday, Dec. 18 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Men's Basketball will square off against Stanford at 12 p.m. Central on ESPN, while Women's Basketball will meet USC at approximately 2:30 p.m. Central on ESPN2.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO