Major Movie Star Spending Time In Minnesota

Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to eat in the great state of Minnesota, you've come to the right place.
Minnesota is home to the northernmost point in the contiguous United States, but not everyone knows that. The little piece of land that is attached to Canada but is technically still Minnesota is thanks to a mapping error that happened when negotiators of the initial Canada–U.S. border misunderstood the geography of the area.
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
A teenager is dead and 4 critically injured after stabbing on river in Wisconsin
A 17-year-old boy died Saturday, and four others were wounded when they were stabbed while riding inner tubes down a river in western Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
