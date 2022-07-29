Tips to help your kids build a morning routine before first day of school

kvia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Capital Police Arrest 16 U.S. Representatives Because They Were ProtestingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Abundant Church giving away backpacks and school supplies ahead of the first day of school
EL PASO, Texas - Abundant Church is set to host their annual backpack and school supply giveaway as kids in the borderland are heading back to school. The church says they will be giving away 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to families over the course of the weekend. School-aged...
El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year
EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school
EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: The PIE Sisters are making a name for themselves in the Borderland
El Paso, Texas-- Meet, the PIE sisters. A local singing group made up of four sisters: Jez Hernandez, Joanna Casillas, Jasmine Lasala, and Jessamine Lasala. The name “PIE” derives from a family nickname. The sister’s found a passion for music all thanks to their dad who was an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here Are Pictures of Places In El Paso That You Can Vividly Smell
There are some places you enjoy passing by in El Paso not necessarily for the view but the smell. Oh yes my friend, there are some places in the borderland you can actually smell as you drive by. But we also know about other places you drive by that do...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso and Active El Paso teaming up to provide school supplies for students
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso and Active El Paso are teaming up to send students to school in style with a school supply drive. The group hosted a 3-K walk or run event on Saturday. It was held at Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista...
KVIA
EPISD hosting back-to-school fair ahead of Monday’s first day of school
EL PASO, Texas - EPISD will be holding a back-to-school fair. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bowie High School. The district is calling it a one-stop-shop for your back-to-school questions. Services included registration assistance, immunizations, and other community resources. There will also be entertainment,...
KVIA
Fort Bliss soldier prepares for pull-up charity event
EL PASO, Texas– Bradley Rushmore, Fort Bliss soldier and founder of Rushmore Foundation is preparing for a toy drive for the El Paso Children's Hospital. Rushmore said fitness has always been a passion of his and after starting the Rushmore Foundation over a year ago, he said he wanted to give back to those in need through physical activity, one pull-up at a time, on Aug. 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
KVIA
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
Back To School Shopping Was the Best at These Old El Paso Locations
Back to school time is here! I haven't been in school in years and somehow back to school time is my favorite time of year- mainly because I love shopping for school supplies!. Something about buying some pens and planners and notebooks makes me feel like I have my life together. I also like that sometimes back to school time is near tax free weekend- and trust me, when I was younger and in school, that was the perfect time for us to go back to school shopping.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
Top 4 El Paso Connections To The Number 5
El Paso has a lot of 5's, here are 4 of them. The number 5 has a special significance for numerologists, the superstitious and conspiracy theorists alike. Not to mention this guy ... For numerologists, the number 5, when paired with a person, represents a soul who is vey sensory...
Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso
If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
Here’s How Your Junk Can Help Artist With 64 Foot El Paso Mural
Here's how you can help the world-renowned Portuguese artist Bordalo II before he and his team arrive in El Paso for a unique and larger-than-life 3-D art installation in August. After a long five years, the Green Hope Project and community partners have come together to invite Bordalo II to...
KVIA
Beautiful day in the Borderland, high temps back tomorrow
EL PASO, Texas- Some areas of El Paso will be seeing lower than 90 degree temperatures. The cool day is a nice break before the rest of the week as we will be seeing higher than 100 degrees on Sunday and throughout the rest of the week. The Borderland should...
El Paso High School Ghost Girl Shows Herself In Creepy New Photos
The latest spine-chilling photos that make up a video clip posted on Fit Fam El Paso were taken earlier this month by a couple taking pictures outside what has been called the most haunted high school in America. Or is it the spirit of the cheerleader who, according to school...
Comments / 0