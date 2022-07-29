www.brianhornback.com
WYSH AM 1380
Final early voting tally in Anderson County
Early voting for Thursday’s elections wrapped up over the weekend. In Anderson County, 1035 people voted in the final two days of the early voting period, with 719 ballots cast on Friday and 316 on Saturday. That brought the two-week total to 5386. Of those, 3663 people participated in the Republican primary, 1533 took part in the Democratic primary, and 190 people skipped both primaries and only voted in the general election.
brianhornback.com
32,970 Knox County Early Voters Cast Ballots
Friday July 29 and Saturday July 30th were very productive Early Voting days in Knox County. If you did not Early Vote and need to VOTE, Thursday August 4th from 8 am – 8 pm at your assigned voting precinct. Two Years ago on August 6, 2020 37,813 Early...
brianhornback.com
Knox County School Board August 4, 2022 General Election Campaign Financials
Democrat Dr. John Butler had $2,719.54 on hand, received $875, spent $1,403.02 with $2,191.52 on hand. Independent Breyauna Holloway had $100, received ZERO, spent ZERO with $100 on hand. Independent Reginald Jackson had ZERO, received ZERO, spent ZERO with ZERO on hand. District Four. Republican Will Edwards had $67,070.71 on...
Knox Co. BOE to vote on agreement to buy 32 acres of land for new elementary school in Farragut
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is moving forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Farragut. On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Education will vote on an agreement to buy roughly 32 acres of property off Boyd Station Road near McFee Park. At $100,000 per acre, the land purchase will cost the county close to $3.2 million.
crossvillenews1st.com
CDC RECOMMENDING ALL EAST TN COUNTIES WEAR MASK AGAIN AND PLACES KNOX COUNTY AT ‘HIGH’ RISK – CUMBERLAND COUNTY ONE OF FEW REMAINING AT ‘MEDIUM’ RISK
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
indherald.com
Scott’s unemployment rate increases to become Tennessee’s 3rd-highest
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County’s unemployment rate climbed sharply in June to become the third-highest jobless rate in Tennessee, at 6.2%. That’s according to a new round of data released last week by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. The big picture: Scott County wasn’t alone with...
Powell homeowner pumps out water from backyard on a Sunday night
POWELL, Tenn. — It was Sunday night when Angela Holmberg, a Powell homeowner, had to pump out water that had flooded around her home because of the rain. It was not the first time and certainly not the worst. Still, Holmberg looked outside her window as the water was...
thunderboltradio.com
Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee
An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care. After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined...
wvlt.tv
CDC ranks Knox County COVID cases as ‘high,’ recommends masking indoors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated Knox County’s COVID-19 ranking Thursday, placing it under the “high” category. Cases have been rising steadily over the summer, according to data from the county health department. Since Knox County now ranks as high as it does for COVID-19, the CDC is now recommending people wear masks indoors in public.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
‘You’re satanic’: Scott County sheriff suspends deputies after ‘unprofessional’ video
Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips has placed two deputies on suspension pending an investigation into their interaction with a disabled woman captured on video.
East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank holds quarterly board meeting, asks 10News to leave
POWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, 10News learned the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank would be holding its quarterly board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Powell Lions Club. WBIR has been investigating the compensation for the eye bank's CEO, Valerie Stewart, after a board member raised questions. Stewart received more than $450,000 in 2019, tax forms show, far more than most eye bank leaders make across the nation.
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
hardknoxwire.com
Greyhound dispute tests limits of government
The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
The Chief Elevator Inspector from the DLWD’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg to investigate the Chondola Chair Lift at Anakeesta after the reported death of a passenger
Gatlinburg, TN – According to the state officials, the chair lift is considered a conveyance device and is under the jurisdiction of the state’s Elevator Unit. The Chief Elevator Inspector from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg after the reported death of a passenger on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
WATE
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
Speed humps to be installed in Knoxville neighborhoods
Speed humps will be installed on neighborhood roads and part of the City of Knoxville's 2022 Resurfacing Project.
wvlt.tv
‘It’s going to be more expensive’ | Jones Cove Road detour making commutes long
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in Jones Cove face adding up to an hour to their drive as they navigate around a bridge collapse to get back to the business districts in Sevier County. While road crews start the repair process on Jones Cove Road, parents like Tesha Dotson are...
Lonsdale Elementary ribbon cutting scheduled for Monday
The Lonsdale Elementary ribbon cutting for their new building will be August 1 at 10 a.m.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Soon will no Longer Respond to Certain Non-Injury Accidents
Beginning on September 1, 2022, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, Chief of Police Paul Noel announced on Monday. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
