Knox County, TN

Final early voting tally in Anderson County

Early voting for Thursday’s elections wrapped up over the weekend. In Anderson County, 1035 people voted in the final two days of the early voting period, with 719 ballots cast on Friday and 316 on Saturday. That brought the two-week total to 5386. Of those, 3663 people participated in the Republican primary, 1533 took part in the Democratic primary, and 190 people skipped both primaries and only voted in the general election.
32,970 Knox County Early Voters Cast Ballots

Friday July 29 and Saturday July 30th were very productive Early Voting days in Knox County. If you did not Early Vote and need to VOTE, Thursday August 4th from 8 am – 8 pm at your assigned voting precinct. Two Years ago on August 6, 2020 37,813 Early...
Knox County School Board August 4, 2022 General Election Campaign Financials

Democrat Dr. John Butler had $2,719.54 on hand, received $875, spent $1,403.02 with $2,191.52 on hand. Independent Breyauna Holloway had $100, received ZERO, spent ZERO with $100 on hand. Independent Reginald Jackson had ZERO, received ZERO, spent ZERO with ZERO on hand. District Four. Republican Will Edwards had $67,070.71 on...
CDC RECOMMENDING ALL EAST TN COUNTIES WEAR MASK AGAIN AND PLACES KNOX COUNTY AT ‘HIGH’ RISK – CUMBERLAND COUNTY ONE OF FEW REMAINING AT ‘MEDIUM’ RISK

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee

An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care. After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined...
CDC ranks Knox County COVID cases as ‘high,’ recommends masking indoors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated Knox County’s COVID-19 ranking Thursday, placing it under the “high” category. Cases have been rising steadily over the summer, according to data from the county health department. Since Knox County now ranks as high as it does for COVID-19, the CDC is now recommending people wear masks indoors in public.
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard

MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank holds quarterly board meeting, asks 10News to leave

POWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, 10News learned the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank would be holding its quarterly board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Powell Lions Club. WBIR has been investigating the compensation for the eye bank's CEO, Valerie Stewart, after a board member raised questions. Stewart received more than $450,000 in 2019, tax forms show, far more than most eye bank leaders make across the nation.
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
Greyhound dispute tests limits of government

The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
The Chief Elevator Inspector from the DLWD’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg to investigate the Chondola Chair Lift at Anakeesta after the reported death of a passenger

Gatlinburg, TN – According to the state officials, the chair lift is considered a conveyance device and is under the jurisdiction of the state’s Elevator Unit. The Chief Elevator Inspector from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg after the reported death of a passenger on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
Knoxville Police Soon will no Longer Respond to Certain Non-Injury Accidents

Beginning on September 1, 2022, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, Chief of Police Paul Noel announced on Monday. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
KNOXVILLE, TN

