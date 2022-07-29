Iowa Woman Receives Big Money for Wrongful Jailing

koel.com
Iowa Bar Closes After Calling Police 57 Times in Last Six Months
Having the police called to a local eating and drinking establishment a few times is a lot to me. Maybe I'm naive after growing up in small-town Iowa, but I'd venture to guess that after most people hear about one 911 call at their favorite restaurant or bar, they stop going there for a little while.
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
Police release motive in killing of Iowa man after arrest
Police explained a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man assaulted woman for several hours by choking her, beating her
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Newton man is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, domestic abuse and drugs. According to court documents, Derek Belschner assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of five hours. KCCI is not naming the woman or how the two knew each other to...
KCCI.com
Man survives helicopter crash in west central Iowa
DMPD: Shooting victim walked into Broadlawns Hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening. Law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting victim who walked into Broadlawns Hospital at around 6:16 p.m. The victim was an adult male and has passed away from his injuries. Officers have found the possible […]
voiceofalexandria.com
How will new ATV law affects Cerro Gordo County riders?
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows registered all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles to operate in all 99 counties with certain restrictions. The new law took effect July 1, but several county entities, such as the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board and the sheriff's office, are still discussing the ramifications.
WOWT
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to knife incident
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over an incident where a woman threatened people with a knife. Sierra Charon Moore, 21 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Monday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, and interference with official acts. Mason City police say Moore...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify victim, make arrest in city's 11th homicide this year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say 22-year-old Charles Lovelady of Des Moines is the victim of the city's11th homicide this year. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center on Sunday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound arriving at the hospital. Lovelady died from his injuries.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
yourfortdodge.com
Terminated Webster County Jail Administrator Speaks Out About What Led To Her Firing
Webster County Jail Administrator Shawna Dencklau spoke out against her termination from the county during this morning’s Webster County Board of Supervisors meeting. During her time at the podium she said she wasn’t asking for her job back but wanted to tell her side of the story. “I...
KCCI.com
Des Moines bar closes after recent shots fired call, 57 police calls in six months
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bar south of downtown Des Moines is now closed after a shots fired call late Saturday night and dozens of others in the last six months. The building owner that houses Extra Innings says the bar's lease was set to expire in August, but the recent shots fired call over the weekend forced the business to close for good.
Des Moines Weather Channel Flashes Racial Slur During Broadcast
The Weather Channel has issued an apology after making a huge mistake on one of their Iowa stations. On July 22nd, a journalist reported about an incident involving the Weather Channel's Des Moines broadcast. During the segment "Locals on the 8s" a strange sight flashed across the screen. During the...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man recorded himself punching a toddler in the stomach several times
CALLENDER, Iowa — A Callender man already facing sex abuse allegations is now accused of hurting a child. Police in Webster County say they found two videos on Joseph Hill's phone showing him punching a toddler in the stomach. In one of the videos, Hill is seen striking the...
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
