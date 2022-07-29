ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins LB Melvin Ingram is just as confident as ever

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins signed linebacker Melvin Ingram to a one-year deal worth roughly $4 million after a 2021 season that saw the veteran split time between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

At 33 years old and coming off of a season where he only recorded two sacks, Ingram was itching to get to work in training camp, as he fought with the coaching staff to get work in team drills during the team’s first session.

After their second session on Thursday, Ingram spoke to the media and was asked if he’s entrenched in his new team, and the linebacker displayed some of his patented confidence.

“A thousand percent,” Ingram said. “Man, I’m me – I’m (going to) fit in anywhere. It’s just me, man. I’m different. I’m a special person. So I fit in no matter where I go. I’m going to come in and do whatever they ask me to do, how they want me to do it, when they want me to do it. So I’m going to fit in no matter where I go.”

With his age and production dipping a bit, Ingram was being asked about playing in a rotational role before he cut off the question.

“I’m (going to) still be me,” Ingram said. “Let me cut you off – I’m (going to) still be me.”

While the sack numbers are down, his pressures are still impressive. According to Pro Football Focus, Ingram created pressure on 11% of his pass-rushing snaps in 2021, which is roughly the same as Emmanuel Ogbah, who finished the season with nine sacks before receiving a large extension.

If Ingram is still creating pressure and forcing quarterbacks to make mistakes, that’s just as important as getting sacks. If he’s doing that, he proves that he’s still him.

#Steelers#Pro Football Focus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

