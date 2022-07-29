Catastrophic Kentucky Floods Kill at least 15

(WBAP/KLIF) — The mayors of New York City and Washington D.C. are having a hard time dealing with a surge of migrants that Texas is busing to their cities. Texas governor Greg Abbott accusing those democrats of ignoring the surge of illegal immigrants at the U.S. southern border. Both mayors of the Democrat run cities are asking the federal government for funding to care for a surge in illegal immigrants. Abbott says the buses won’t let up anytime soon.

