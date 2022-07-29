Aldermen hear resident’s complaints during public forum

suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at the city hall board room. The meeting is open to the public.
City of O’Fallon mayor declares state of emergency
On Tuesday, July 26, portions of the city of O’Fallon received 11 inches of rain, followed by additional rain on July 27-28. While the excessive rain caused damage in many parts of the city, the hardest hit areas appear to be in Ward 1. At the July 28 City...
Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots
Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
Public Meeting Scheduled For Proposed Interstate 64, Illinois 111 Interchange Improvements
ST. CLAIR COUNTY – The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an open house-style public meeting to discuss plans to improve the Interstate 64 and Illinois 111 interchange in St. Clair County. The meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1915 N. 55th St. in Washington Park, IL.
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
Why are Missouri teachers quitting? The state is sending out a survey to find out
Missouri is launching a statewide survey of teachers Monday in an effort to address the chronic teacher shortage. Districts in the St. Louis area told St. Louis Public Radio last month they were behind in hiring for the coming school year because of the shortage. The results of the survey...
The laws on stigmatized property in Missouri may or may not affect your decision to purchase a home
Photo by Emily Campbell on Unsplash. Stigmatized property is a term used by real estate agents or sellers associated with a potential buyer who might walk away from the real property for reasons unrelated to its structure, features, or condition.
$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
MSHP report
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest reports. 37-year-old Brent T. Schweiss of Ste. Genevieve at 8:07 p.m. Friday in Ste. Genevieve County on a patrol charge of felony driving while intoxicated. He was placed in the Ste. Genvieve County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
ELECTION GUIDE: Missouri Primary
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary. Here’s what you need to know about this election:. Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m. Your county may have changed your polling place....
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
Missouri Attorney General Says Scam Restitution is Coming
(Missourinet) Some scammed Missourians may be getting a check in the mail. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is sending payments to nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme…which is NOT affiliated with NextGen Precision Health in Columbia. This comes after a 2018 complaint against the people who sent tens of millions of deceptive mailers since 2013.
Court records reveal deeper glimpse into child custody case involving Eric Greitens
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Court records revealed Thursday show a deeper glimpse into the custody battle between Sheena Greitens and her ex-husband, former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens. Sheena has accused her ex-husband of physical abuse against her and her sons. Eric has denied the claims of...
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about a Biden/Trump rematch; Sen. Hawley & Gov. Parson
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Newly-released exclusive polling examines how voters feel about President Joe Biden. The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden if they faced off again. The survey also found that Biden’s approval rating is...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
COVID numbers drop again in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
