Ste. Genevieve, MO

Aldermen hear resident’s complaints during public forum

suntimesnews.com
 4 days ago
suntimesnews.com

midriversnewsmagazine.com

City of O’Fallon mayor declares state of emergency

On Tuesday, July 26, portions of the city of O’Fallon received 11 inches of rain, followed by additional rain on July 27-28. While the excessive rain caused damage in many parts of the city, the hardest hit areas appear to be in Ward 1. At the July 28 City...
O'FALLON, MO
Ste. Genevieve, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Ste. Genevieve, MO
FOX2Now

$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
CLAYTON, MO
suntimesnews.com

MSHP report

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest reports. 37-year-old Brent T. Schweiss of Ste. Genevieve at 8:07 p.m. Friday in Ste. Genevieve County on a patrol charge of felony driving while intoxicated. He was placed in the Ste. Genvieve County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

ELECTION GUIDE: Missouri Primary

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary. Here’s what you need to know about this election:. Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m. Your county may have changed your polling place....
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake

A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
WRIGHT CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Attorney General Says Scam Restitution is Coming

(Missourinet) Some scammed Missourians may be getting a check in the mail. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is sending payments to nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme…which is NOT affiliated with NextGen Precision Health in Columbia. This comes after a 2018 complaint against the people who sent tens of millions of deceptive mailers since 2013.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Man drowns in St. Charles County pond

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
DEFIANCE, MO
suntimesnews.com

COVID numbers drop again in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
MISSOURI STATE

Community Policy