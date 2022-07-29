Aldermen hear resident’s complaints during public forum

(Missourinet) Some scammed Missourians may be getting a check in the mail. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is sending payments to nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme…which is NOT affiliated with NextGen Precision Health in Columbia. This comes after a 2018 complaint against the people who sent tens of millions of deceptive mailers since 2013.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO