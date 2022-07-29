Community invited to Paddle & Pedal Regatta

fridayflyer.com
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
OPAH Seafood Grill Restaurant is in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Acting school’s arrival brought on by volume of talent in Palm Springs
The Actor’s Lab, one of the nation’s top acting schools, is coming to Palm Springs. J.D. Lewis, founder and coach of the Actor’s Lab since 1990, is behind the effort. Lewis has coached actors on shows including “Weeds,” “Better Call Saul,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Breaking Bad,” and many more. He has also coached writers, and directors in Hollywood and across the nation.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
SFGate
Opulent Oasis: $3.5M Palm Springs Home With Mesmerizing Moroccan Flair
“It used to be part of the Singer sewing machine estate. This part of the house was actually the gardener's cottage,” explains listing agent Sandra Quinn, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “It was one of the first houses in the desert to have a second story on it. Nobody ever had two floors.”
localocnews.com
In-N-Out Gives Update on Upcoming Del Obispo Street Restaurant
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
NBC Bay Area
Rescued Beagles Now Going to Forever Homes in SoCal
Beagles that were removed from a breeding facility in Virginia are going to their forever homes in SoCal. Families began taking the beagles home Thursday, after the dogs arrived at Priceless Pet Rescue locations in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa. “You can never replace a dog that you've lost...
paininthepass.info
Hard Summer Music Festival On Friday, Saturday, And Sunday In San Bernardino. Expect Traffic On I-215
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Thousands are expected each day this weekend, at The National Orange Show Event Center so residents and drivers should expect an uptick in traffic. The National Orange Show Event Center located in San Bernardino, will be having the Hard Summer Music Festival...
KESQ
City of Palm Springs prohibits listings on ‘Swimply’ short rental service
As the Coachella Valley continues to be a popular area for vacation rentals, some cities are starting to crack down on rental services. Palm Springs recently announced the city is prohibiting homeowners from listing their pools on the 'Swimply' application. You can read more on 'Swimply' here. Like many homeowners...
Big Falls in San Bernardino National Forest proves dangerous for some hikers
Big Falls waterfalls in the San Bernardino National Forest is full of beautiful views and fun trails, but recent falls have officials worried that some visitors aren’t doing enough to stay safe. On Thursday, a 46-year-old woman fell about 50 feet and “landed on rocks and suffered life-threatening injuries,” said Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the […]
Highway 38 closed near Angelus Oaks due to mud, flooding, officials say
Highway 38 was closed in both directions near Angelus Oaks due to mud and flooding, officials said.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Marines Giving Out 19 Tons of Free Pet Food
This is your pet's opportunity to eat free. Marines at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society will be handing out 19 tons of free Mars Petcare dog and cat food donated by the Goods Program from Greater Good Charities. The event takes place July 30 at 9 a.m. for free to...
FIND Food Bank continues to distribute clean water to Oasis Mobile Home Park residents
For the second day in a row, FIND Food Bank distributed an additional 1,200 gallons of bottled water to residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park. It's a community that has struggled with access to clean water for nearly three years. On Wednesday during a community meeting, residents showed Supervisor Manuel Perez a notice, dated The post FIND Food Bank continues to distribute clean water to Oasis Mobile Home Park residents appeared first on KESQ.
Mudslide northeast of Yuicpa causes highway closure in San Bernardino Mountains
The mudslides occurred Sunday afternoon along Highway 38, near burn scars left from the 2020 El Dorado fire. As a result, a full closure was put in place between Jenks Lake Road and Valley of the Falls Drive, which is just northeast of Yucaipa. According to the San Bernardino Sun,...
point2homes.com
25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563
What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
spectrumnews1.com
Sheriff's department to host hiring event Saturday
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County Sheriff's Department recruitment drive to fill numerous correctional deputy positions will be held Saturday in Riverside, and officials said applicants who meet initial criteria can expect to begin the background check process almost immediately. "Department employees will be on-site to provide career...
KESQ
Monsoonal moisture for the week ahead
Conditions remain similar to weekend as we kick off the workweek. Chances for thunderstorms regionally, especially for areas of higher elevation, continue into Monday. Thick, muggy air will continue to filter into the Coachella Valley for the week ahead. Chances for thunderstorms return late in the week and into the...
point2homes.com
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
spectrumnews1.com
Old Western flair at Pioneertown
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — If you have ever driven along Route 62 near Palm Springs, you might have stumbled upon remnants of an old western town that was built as a movie set nearly 80 years ago. In more recent years, Pioneertown has been experiencing something of a renaissance...
57-Year-Old Kevin Atteberry Accused For Hit-And-Run Crash In Palm Springs (Palm Springs, CA)
On Sunday, a 57-year-old man was booked for DUI, causing a fatal crash that killed one. According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the collision occurred in Palm Springs on Saturday night.
