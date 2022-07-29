ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Water Line Replacement Begins August 1, on Sublette Street, from Lincoln Ave. to Arthur Ave.

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish brush fire along I-15 between Pocatello and Inkom

Firefighters extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 southbound between Pocatello and Inkom on Monday morning. The blaze was reported by a local resident around 5:50 a.m. after igniting near the Inkom Port of Entry, authorities said. Pocatello Valley firefighters extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes. Less than an acre along Interstate 15 was scorched. The blaze did not result in any injuries, evacuations, damage to structures or road closures, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. Authorities said they do not know what caused the fire.
INKOM, ID
3 things to know this morning – August 1, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now over 48,500 acres and is 23% contained, according to the latest update. The Woodtick Fire is estimated at just under 3,100 acres.. 2. Three Pocatello City Council members...
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello residents, firefighters credited with extinguishing brush fire before it could spread to home only feet away

POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away. When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house. There were no injuries. The Fire Department said the fire was accidentally caused by sparks from a resident grinding metal in the home’s backyard.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span

Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI, 11 other TV stations have new owner

POCATELLO — KPVI and 11 other television stations have new owners. Cox Media Group announced Monday they have sold TV stations in 12 markets to Imagicomm Communications. Imagicomm acquired the following stations:. Alexandria, LA – KLAX. Binghamton, NY – WICZ. Eureka, CA – KIEM/KVIQ-LD Greenwood, MS...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

City prepares for annual Ammon Days weekend

With festivities beginning Friday and continuing throughout Saturday evening, Ammon will again host its annual Ammon Days event. “We have records back into the ’60s for Ammon Days,” Mayor Sean Coletti said. “It’s a very long-running event and it seems to just get better every year.”
AMMON, ID
3 people express interest in Bingham County Sheriff position

BLACKFOOT — The search for a new interim sheriff in Bingham County is underway. Former Sheriff Craig Rowland handed in a resignation letter one week ago and said it would take effect on Aug. 1. He said he had become a “distraction” following an alleged altercation that led to criminal charges.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Backyard alley bash: New live music and food truck venue opens in Historic Downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO — On July 29, there were many things swirling about the air in one of the back alleys of Historic Downtown Pocatello: the refreshing dew of misting sprinklers, the folksy strum of a guitar, the Cubano-rich aroma wafting from an army-green painted food truck. People had settled into lime and sky-blue Adirondack chairs, their beverages and sandwiches resting atop nearby tables that’d been crafted from large empty cable spools tipped on their bellies. Near the makeshift stage where a local musician sang, a rustic...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

One injured in crash at Pocatello motocross track

POCATELLO — A dirt bike rider was injured during a crash at the motocross track near Pocatello Regional Airport, authorities said. The crash occurred during a race at the track around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The male dirt bike rider was transported from the track via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. The Fire Department described his injuries as non-life threatening. The dirt bike rider’s name and details on how the crash occurred have not been released.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire destroys home, car, camper and horse trailer in south Pocatello

POCATELLO — A fire gutted a home in south Pocatello on Friday afternoon and was still smoldering as of Friday evening. The blaze at a house on Darby Road southeast of the Bannock County Jail ignited shortly after 3 p.m. and the flames destroyed the residence as well as an adjacent car, camper and horse trailer, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. The fire consumed the one-story house and caused...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

A behind-the-scenes look inside the Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center is set to open in four months and crews are staying busy making sure everything is ready for concerts, hockey games, conferences, conventions and other events. The Hero Arena will hold up to 6,000 people and is home to the Idaho Falls...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

Murtaugh man dies in Minidoka County crash

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Minidoka County. ISP officials say the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on 800N and 100W when a quad failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-150 pickup.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Twin Falls County man killed in crash north of Rupert

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a collision that killed a man Thursday afternoon in Minidoka County. A 48-year-old man from Murtaugh died at the scene after being struck by a Ford F-150 pickup at the intersection of 800 N and 100 W roads north of Rupert. According to ISP, he was driving a Suzuki King Quad ATV north on 100 W and had failed to yield at the stop sign.
RUPERT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello police investigating suspicious death

POCATELLO — Officers with the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a suspicious death. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, officers were dispatched to 948 North 10th Avenue in Pocatello for a reported suspicious unattended death, according to a department news release. The female, who has not been identified,...
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Effort Underway to Recall Three Pocatello City Council Members

A recall petition has started for three Pocatello City Council Members. Signatures have been verified by the Bannock County Elections Office that will now allow the recall process to formally begin. City Council Members named in the recall are Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens. Normally, circulators would have...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman found inside stolen vehicle reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman police found inside a stolen vehicle has reached a plea agreement. Caresa AnnMarie Girse, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of grand theft, according to court documents. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss a persistent violator enhancement.
POCATELLO, ID

