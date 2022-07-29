Water Line Replacement Begins August 1, on Sublette Street, from Lincoln Ave. to Arthur Ave.

www.pocatello.us
Idaho Falls approves land purchase for future fire station
Idaho Falls will soon be getting its second fire station in a decade. The City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of about seven acres of land for a future fire station on the corner of Spitfire Street and Boeing Street.
Groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for historic I86-I15 System Interchange
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday for the historic I86-I15 System Interchange. The post Groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for historic I86-I15 System Interchange appeared first on Local News 8.
Firefighters extinguish brush fire along I-15 between Pocatello and Inkom
Firefighters extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 southbound between Pocatello and Inkom on Monday morning. The blaze was reported by a local resident around 5:50 a.m. after igniting near the Inkom Port of Entry, authorities said. Pocatello Valley firefighters extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes. Less than an acre along Interstate 15 was scorched. The blaze did not result in any injuries, evacuations, damage to structures or road closures, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. Authorities said they do not know what caused the fire.
3 things to know this morning – August 1, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now over 48,500 acres and is 23% contained, according to the latest update. The Woodtick Fire is estimated at just under 3,100 acres.. 2. Three Pocatello City Council members...
Pocatello residents, firefighters credited with extinguishing brush fire before it could spread to home only feet away
POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away. When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house. There were no injuries. The Fire Department said the fire was accidentally caused by sparks from a resident grinding metal in the home’s backyard.
FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span
Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
KPVI, 11 other TV stations have new owner
POCATELLO — KPVI and 11 other television stations have new owners. Cox Media Group announced Monday they have sold TV stations in 12 markets to Imagicomm Communications. Imagicomm acquired the following stations:. Alexandria, LA – KLAX. Binghamton, NY – WICZ. Eureka, CA – KIEM/KVIQ-LD Greenwood, MS...
City prepares for annual Ammon Days weekend
With festivities beginning Friday and continuing throughout Saturday evening, Ammon will again host its annual Ammon Days event. “We have records back into the ’60s for Ammon Days,” Mayor Sean Coletti said. “It’s a very long-running event and it seems to just get better every year.”
3 people express interest in Bingham County Sheriff position
BLACKFOOT — The search for a new interim sheriff in Bingham County is underway. Former Sheriff Craig Rowland handed in a resignation letter one week ago and said it would take effect on Aug. 1. He said he had become a “distraction” following an alleged altercation that led to criminal charges.
Backyard alley bash: New live music and food truck venue opens in Historic Downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — On July 29, there were many things swirling about the air in one of the back alleys of Historic Downtown Pocatello: the refreshing dew of misting sprinklers, the folksy strum of a guitar, the Cubano-rich aroma wafting from an army-green painted food truck. People had settled into lime and sky-blue Adirondack chairs, their beverages and sandwiches resting atop nearby tables that’d been crafted from large empty cable spools tipped on their bellies. Near the makeshift stage where a local musician sang, a rustic...
Idaho Falls man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
One injured in crash at Pocatello motocross track
POCATELLO — A dirt bike rider was injured during a crash at the motocross track near Pocatello Regional Airport, authorities said. The crash occurred during a race at the track around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The male dirt bike rider was transported from the track via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. The Fire Department described his injuries as non-life threatening. The dirt bike rider’s name and details on how the crash occurred have not been released.
Fire destroys home, car, camper and horse trailer in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — A fire gutted a home in south Pocatello on Friday afternoon and was still smoldering as of Friday evening. The blaze at a house on Darby Road southeast of the Bannock County Jail ignited shortly after 3 p.m. and the flames destroyed the residence as well as an adjacent car, camper and horse trailer, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. The fire consumed the one-story house and caused...
Afton Mayor, Wife Still Hospitalized After Being Run Over By SUV; Teen To Be Criminally Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The mayor of Afton and his wife will be hospitalized in Idaho Falls, Idaho “for a time,” and the teenage driver who hit them with a car last week will soon be criminally charged, the Afton police chief said Monday.
A behind-the-scenes look inside the Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center is set to open in four months and crews are staying busy making sure everything is ready for concerts, hockey games, conferences, conventions and other events. The Hero Arena will hold up to 6,000 people and is home to the Idaho Falls...
Murtaugh man dies in Minidoka County crash
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Minidoka County. ISP officials say the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on 800N and 100W when a quad failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-150 pickup.
Twin Falls County man killed in crash north of Rupert
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a collision that killed a man Thursday afternoon in Minidoka County. A 48-year-old man from Murtaugh died at the scene after being struck by a Ford F-150 pickup at the intersection of 800 N and 100 W roads north of Rupert. According to ISP, he was driving a Suzuki King Quad ATV north on 100 W and had failed to yield at the stop sign.
Pocatello police investigating suspicious death
POCATELLO — Officers with the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a suspicious death. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, officers were dispatched to 948 North 10th Avenue in Pocatello for a reported suspicious unattended death, according to a department news release. The female, who has not been identified,...
Effort Underway to Recall Three Pocatello City Council Members
A recall petition has started for three Pocatello City Council Members. Signatures have been verified by the Bannock County Elections Office that will now allow the recall process to formally begin. City Council Members named in the recall are Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens. Normally, circulators would have...
Woman found inside stolen vehicle reaches plea deal
POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman police found inside a stolen vehicle has reached a plea agreement. Caresa AnnMarie Girse, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of grand theft, according to court documents. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss a persistent violator enhancement.
