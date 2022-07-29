COVID-19 community levels downgraded in Door and Kewaunee counties

doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay struggling with harvest of weeds in the bay
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council heard from several concerned residents about the weedy problem of aquatic plants in the city’s waterway. Many asked for better ways of harvesting the weeds and a more comprehensive approach in dealing with the problem every summer. Engineering Technician Brian Spetz says the City of Sturgeon Bay has three operating harvesters that have already collected 357 loads of weeds this year compared to 371 total loads in 2021. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) restrictions on harvesting from the bay limit the areas and how low the harvesters can cut in the Sturgeon Bay Channel. Council member Gary Nault, Chair of the Harbor Commission, said they would work on the issue throughout the year and see if harvesting of just the top of the weeds in the water could be done where it is restricted.
Door and Kewaunee counties each add one new COVID hospitalization
Door County Medical Center is asking you to take the proper precautions as COVID-19 cases rise across the state, including Door and Kewaunee counties. The hospital is asking residents and visitors to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines, which includes masking up in areas of high transmission, getting tested when you experience symptoms, and staying up to date with your vaccinations.
Survey shows support for Southern Door School District referendum questions
You could see two referendum questions from Southern Door School District on your ballot this November. School district officials recently reviewed the close to 1,000 responses received for a survey sent out earlier this year regarding a possible operational and capital referendum. The operational referendum had support at approximately 64 percent, while the capital referendum support was at just under 50 percent, with 18 percent undecided. Superintendent Chris Peterson says the results were positive given the many respondents who do not necessarily have kids attending the schools anymore. It also shows there is a lot of work ahead.
Door County Housing Partnership completes first home
One of the newest homes you will find on the market in Sturgeon Bay is a milestone for those who have tried to address affordable housing in Door County. The recently formed Door County Housing Partnership announced that a home on Galley Drive in Sturgeon Bay is finished and ready to be sold. The organization operates on a community land trust model designed to keep the house and its property affordable for low-to-middle income working families to purchase. Financed by Michael and Kathryn Martell and built by Countrywide Construction and Design of Forestville, the home is the first the Door County Housing Partnership has constructed aside from their collaborations with Door County Habitat for Humanity. It is a proud day for the organization’s president Jim Honig.
Eagle Scout project yields bike repair stations
The next time your bike breaks down on the Ahnapee Trail in Kewaunee County, Scouts USA members from Troop 1042 in Luxemburg have you covered. Carson Miller and Max Gruhlke of Luxemburg installed eight bike repair stations at different trailheads and parking areas along the trail in Kewaunee County as a part of their quest to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Scout USA’s highest honor. Attached to the posts are some of the most common tools needed when a bike may possibly break down. Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Director Dave Myers says partnering with the scouts on the project benefits the entire community.
Local blood drives look to keep supply up
You have two opportunities in August to help keep the local blood banks in ample supply. The American Red Cross reported that it is noticing a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. In the past few weeks, the Red Cross has seen a nearly 20 percent shortage in its supply. This week, the Community Blood Center will be at the Door County YMCA in Fish Creek on Friday from noon until 3 pm. On August 22, the Sturgeon Bay Rotary Club will host a blood drive at the Door County Government Center from 9 am until 2:30 pm. You can schedule your life-saving donation by clicking on the links below or by calling (800) 280-4102.
Dry conditions lead to pair of Algoma weekend fires
The lack of rain in our area indirectly contributed to a pair of weekend fires in Algoma. The first occurred Saturday at 12:45 p.m. to a grass fire near Washington Road and Ash Drive intersection in the Town of Ahnapee. Upon arrival, Algoma Fire Chief Tom Ackerman says the decision was made to call for mutual aid from Southern Door, Kewaunee, Luxemburg, and Casco because of the size of the fire. The fire spread to a nearby swamp where the flames were fed with matted cattails and other vegetation, which made the blaze even harder to fight. In addition to the responding fire department, Ackerman credited a local farmer for his help.
Washington Island Fire, Coast Guard tow damaged boat
A potentially dangerous situation near Plum Island was thwarted Sunday morning thanks to the quick action of the Washington Island Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard. The call came into Door County Dispatch just before 6:30 a.m. after a boat scraped some rocks near Plum Island, wrecking some of its equipment, including the vessel’s propeller. The boat eventually lost power, and its two passengers believed it was taking on water. The United States Coast Guard was able to take the disabled boat most of the way to Detroit Harbor on Washington Island. When the water became too shallow for the Coast Guard’s boat, the Washington Island Fire Department launched its watercraft to bring the disabled vessel the rest of the way to a dock. There were no injuries in the incident.
Crash north of Egg Harbor closes Highway 42- UPDATE
A one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 42 in northern Door County closed the road. Door County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred a little after 3 pm at Gibraltar Bluff Lane between Egg Harbor and Fish Creek. Sheriff's Deputy Pat McCarty said the driver struck a utility pole, and both lanes of traffic were closed with detours off Highway 42 from Bluff Lane and Peninsula Players Road. The Door County Sheriff's Department reopened the roadway for traffic at 10 p.m.
YMCA adding dance classes for older kids
You can have your pre-teen introduced to the art of dance starting next month. With the increased interest expressed by older kids for the dance program, the Door County YMCA is adding new classes for children 10 to 13 years old for the Fall I session. Dance Instructor Amber Novotny says children as young as two-years-old can participate and gain the benefits of dancing. She notes that it provides a confidence booster for many kids.
Remembering the "Golden Girl" Mary Jane Sorgel
Mary Jane Van Duyse Sorgel of Sturgeon Bay is being remembered for her passion and love of the Packers and baton twirling. Having led the Green Bay Packer cheerleading squad from 1961-1972, the original “Golden Girl” passed away at the age of 89 last Saturday in Sturgeon Bay. Sorgel was a 1951 Sevastopol High School graduate that was the 1952 Door County Blossom Queen and won state championships in baton twirling in the early 1950s. Honored with a special exhibit at the Door County Historical Museum, Sorgel shared her Packer passion and thoughts about the display in an interview with Door County Daily News in September of 2019.
Roy Richard LaViolette
Roy Richard LaViolette, 76, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on August 1, 2022, at Anna’s House. He was born on October 30, 1945, in Sturgeon Bay to Louis and Artyce (Starr) LaViolette. On July 17, 1965, he married Mary Lauder in Sturgeon Bay, she preceded him in death on June 25, 2014. Roy graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1963, and then went on to graduate from NWTC.
Rockers spat out in extras
The Traverse City Pit Spitters plated two in the 10th inning to scoot past the Green Bay Rockers Monday night 3-1. The lone run for the Rockers came in the second inning when Matt Scannell drove in Keniel De Leon with a sacrifice fly. The Pit Spitters tied it in the eighth on a RBI double and won it on the tenth with a double and RBI sacrifice fly. Marcus Jaworski took the loss, giving up the game's final two runs while walking and striking out two batters.
