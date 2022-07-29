Families of those killed on 9/11 protest LIV Golf tournament over Saudi ties

nypressnews.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance CeremonyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New JerseyKristen Walters
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
Puerto Rico officials respond to lack of medical care in beach town with resources
The government of Puerto Rico announced they have sent resources to the beach town Culebra following a two-part CBS News story by David Begnaud. He provides an update with the latest.
Rapper, actor Ice-T opening recreational cannabis dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Rapper and actor Ice-T is getting into the cannabis business. The hip-hop star and New Jersey native will be opening a recreational cannabis dispensary in his home state with a business partner. State officials gave them a green light for a license to open a...
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 51,000 acres
The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 51,468 acres as of Sunday morning and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California’s largest so far this year, began on Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California- Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here’s where they were purchased.
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
Mega Millions ticket bought in Bronx wins $1 million, Illinois ticket wins $1.28 billion jackpot
NEW YORK — There’s a grand prize winner in Friday’s $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing, and a $1 million ticket was sold in the Bronx. The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The $1 million ticket was sold at New Way Deli and Lottery on East...
Mega Millions $1.28B jackpot winning ticket sold at Des Plaines Speedway, lottery officials say
Someone in Des Plaines won the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Million’s jackpot drawing. Mega Millions officials confirmed to ABC News at least one ticket matching all five of the numbers plus the Mega Ball was sold in Illinois. The Illinois lottery website shows it was sold at the Speedway #4250 in Des Plaines.
Why the convenience store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket also is lucky
The winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot announced Friday was sold at a convenience store in a Chicago suburb – but the ticketholder isn’t the only winner. The Des Plaines, Illinois, Speedway gas station where the lucky ticket was sold also will benefit from the...
Northern California forest fire forces evacuations as heat breaks all-time records
A fire burning amid all-time record heat and thunderstorms producing dry lightning has forced evacuations in Northern California’s Siskiyou County. The McKinney fire started about 1½ miles west of Walker Creek Bridge, on the south side of the Klamath River, Klamath National Forest officials said in a tweet shortly before 3 p.m.
There’s a CHANCE of rain this weekend
Heat will definitely continue for the last weekend of July, but pop-up showers and storms will be possible on Saturday. 34 triple-digit days so far this summer. A normal, North Texas summer averages 20. Rain has fallen around parts of North Texas and even parts of Dallas-Fort Worth. But officially...
