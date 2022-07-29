Families of those killed on 9/11 protest LIV Golf tournament over Saudi ties

The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 51,468 acres as of Sunday morning and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California’s largest so far this year, began on Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California- Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.

