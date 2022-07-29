ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Texas 7-year-old found dead in washing machine hours after parents report him missing

 2 days ago
dallasexpress.com

Missing Child Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old boy from Spring, Texas, who was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday was found dead in the family’s washing machine almost two hours later. Former foster child Troy Khoeler was adopted in 2019. The family noticed he was missing around 4 a.m. Police responded to...
SPRING, TX
RadarOnline

Cops Investigate Evidence After Adopted Texas Boy, 7, Is Found Dead In Family's Washing Machine

Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy after his body was found inside a top-loading washing machine in the garage of his family's Texas home, Radar has learned. Troy Khoeler's adoptive parents called 911 to report him missing on Thursday at about 5:20 AM. After searching through the neighborhood and residence, authorities discovered his body two hours later. RadarOnline.com can confirm they searched the home upon determining there were no signs of doors or windows having been left open.The mother was seen crying after Khoeler was located and confirmed deceased. She was wearing a work uniform when cops...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Spring, TX
Spring, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

531PM-Conroe and North Montgomery County Fire Units just arrived at Conroe Airport after they were alerted to a Piper Twin Comanche was inbound with one engine out. The aircraft landed safely with no further incident.

