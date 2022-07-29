Texas 7-year-old found dead in washing machine hours after parents report him missing

nypressnews.com
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_com
The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protesthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Houston teen has raised $1.6 million in 72 hours for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
dallasexpress.com
Gunman flirts with victim's girlfriend, shoots him in the back at gas pump in NE Houston, police say
Investigators said as the victim got into his truck that was parked at the gas pump, the suspect walked up and shot him in the back.
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
Texas man gets 40 years in prison for hiding body of dead 5-year-old girl
Santiago Esparza, a documented gang member, agreed to a punishment of 40 years on Tuesday as prosecutors and jurors geared up for a second week of trial.
nypressnews.com
‘In these situations, every second counts’: Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead
HOUSTON, Texas — A dispatcher in Houston allegedly fell asleep during the middle of a 911 call. The last thing anyone wants to hear in an emergency is snoring. The person who called, Louis Gonzales, said he is concerned this could happen to someone else, someone perhaps in an even more critical situation.
Investigation underway after body found in water at Sugar Land, police say
Investigators believe the man fell or jumped from a bridge before he drowned in the water.
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after losing control of car, flipping over in north Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed after losing control of their car in north Harris County overnight Sunday. It happened a little before 2:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Fwy. That's where investigators say a jeep was traveling in the fourth lane of the freeway when a red Mercedes, also in the same lane, was speeding.
Uber driver arrested and charged with murder in shooting that killed beloved pastor, records show
After the suspect revealed himself as an Uber driver, investigators said they discovered he was in the area during the time of the deadly shooting.
Man accused of ambushing wife, friend in deadly Crab Station shooting dies after turning gun on self
The 61-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife met to discuss their divorce terms, deputies said. He had been on life support after shooting himself in the head.
Click2Houston.com
Car chase on I-45 North Fwy ends in multi-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, deputies say
Deputies said the suspect crashed into a vehicle, bounced off that car, and hit a second vehicle that was stopped at a gas pump nearby.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY AT CONROE AIRPORT
531PM-Conroe and North Montgomery County Fire Units just arrived at Conroe Airport after they were alerted to a Piper Twin Comanche was inbound with one engine out. The aircraft landed safely with no further incident.
KHOU
24-year-old Houston man takes to the street to search for kidney donor
A 24-year-old Houston man needs your help, he’s in need of a kidney donor. And his search has taken him to the streets.
This Texas city will give you a $200 gift card if you give them your gun
Houston city and police officials teamed up for the community’s first gun buyback event, allowing Texans to surrender any type of guns in their possession in exchange for compensation. CNN affiliate KHOU has the story.
Houstonians wait in line for hours to turn guns over at 'No questions asked' gun buyback event
The buyback event was part of Mayor Turner's One Safe Houston initiative to combat violent crime in the Houston area.
Doctor suspended from Houston Methodist announces $25M defamation lawsuit against institution
Dr. Mary Bowden claims Houston Methodist disciplined her after she spoke up for unvaccinated Texans to receive medical care without judgment.
