Texas 7-year-old found dead in washing machine hours after parents report him missing

Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy after his body was found inside a top-loading washing machine in the garage of his family's Texas home, Radar has learned. Troy Khoeler's adoptive parents called 911 to report him missing on Thursday at about 5:20 AM. After searching through the neighborhood and residence, authorities discovered his body two hours later. RadarOnline.com can confirm they searched the home upon determining there were no signs of doors or windows having been left open.The mother was seen crying after Khoeler was located and confirmed deceased. She was wearing a work uniform when cops...

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO