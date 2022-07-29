Canyon Lake cyclist headed to World Cup

Beautiful Built in 2010, in the highly sought after community of Riverbend. This amazing home with lots of natural light throughout with no neighbors behind to block the amazing sunset views (larger private yard space with new Tiki Beach vibe set up for all year round enjoyment with huge bbq grill/bar). Upon entering you will be welcomed by the warm formal dining room, a guest bath on main level, and into your gourmet kitchen with its large center island with bar stool set up, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave/oven and plenty of cabinet storage space, 2 car garage with built in storages for easy access and convenience. Now just relax in your cozy family room OR enjoy your wind down at your outdoor yard space with wine/champagne in hand, glazing into the sunset while soaking up the wonderful Southern California weather all year round. The second level has the best balance of the Luxurious large Master with en suite bathroom, separate tub and walk in shower, as well as a large walk-in closet, with 2 more bedrooms upstairs, another full bath, and laundry room. Just minutes away from Angel Stadium and "The Happiest Place on Earth" Disneyland, close to the 55, 91 and 57 freeways for easy access to all dining, shopping and entertainment! Come LIVE and PLAY: trails/playground, a community pool/spa, basketball/tennis court, baseball fields...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO