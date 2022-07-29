Canyon Lake cyclist headed to World Cup

fridayflyer.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
OPAH Seafood Grill Restaurant is in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
After more than 10 years, Wild Rivers 2.0 opens
IRVINE, Calif. — The moment still hasn't hit Mike Riedel yet. As Riedel, the owner and president of Wild Rivers, walks around the brand new waterpark, a few people approach and shake his hand. Many offer congratulations. But most of the steady stream of parents and kids giddily walking...
Warm conditions on tap, chance of thunderstorms linger in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday will continue to see some muggy conditions as a slight chance of thunderstorms linger in the mountains and deserts.
Surfline
Five Waves @ 60 Seconds: Hurricane Frank From Above
Hurricane swells in SoCal are wonderful, slightly frenetic things. They’re way less predictable than well-forecast Southern Hemi or North Pacific swells. They have names! They don’t make landfall here. They light up rare bird spots. As OC-based Director of Forecasting Kevin Wallis noted in our “Best Southern California Hurricane Swells of the Century (So Far)” article a couple years back: “SIZE. MOVEMENT. WIND. In that order. Hurricanes are extremely small in size compared to winter type storms. A hurricane’s size and the direction the storm is moving determines the size of the swell. The strength of the system is significantly less important than its size and movement.”
calgolfnews.com
This Time, Reiter Pulls Off the Victory in 111th Cal State Am
Charlie Reiter of Palm Desert got close two years ago, but this time he did captured the 111th California State Amateur Championship. Reiter, who recently finished his career at the University of San Diego, romped to a 5-and-4 victory over Kevin Huff of El Dorado Hills in the scheduled 36-hole final at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
calgolfnews.com
Pat Rielly did it for the Right Reasons
Pat Rielly, former president of the PGA of America, passed away on May 4 at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif., due to heart failure at the age of 87. Rielly served as president during one of golf’s watershed moments in race relations during the 1990 PGA Championship, and was a leader who applied the necessary toughness during his 55 years of PGA membership after serving four years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he attained the rank of captain before his discharge in 1964.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Huntington Beach, CA — 20 Top Places!
Beach lovers in search of their next adventure won’t regret visiting Huntington Beach. Dubbed Surf City, this place offers exciting activities that will make your heart pound. But such a thrilling escapade requires you to get as much energy as you need. Good thing that dozens of restaurants can...
Orange County Business Journal
Vans U.S. Open Returns to Huntington Beach
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing returns to Orange County Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The event, which runs from July 30 to August 7 in Huntington Beach, features surf, skateboarding and BMX competitions as the largest action sports event of the year, according to officials. The theme of this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Inventor of Cult-Favorite Ramen Burger Closes Orange County Noodle Shop
Ramen Shack, one of Orange County's most celebrated new restaurants, is closing after a year of operation, with chef-owner/Ramen Burger creator Keizo Shimamoto explaining that staffing shake-ups and personal health issues were, in part, to blame for the shutter. July 30 was the last day of operation for the San Juan Capistrano ramen shop.
mouseinfo.com
REVIEW: Blue Bayou Fantasmic! Dining Package is a fun splurge for a great meal and prime viewing
Fantasmic! is an unmistakable hallmark of the Disneyland experience and if you want plan to see the show, it’s important to know that all the prime spots require a pay-for-play voucher to get into reserved viewing areas for the Fantasmic! Dining Package. Although there are FOUR different ways to score a great spot to see the show, the most premium is going to be the $89 per person ($35 per child) Blue Bayou Fantasmic! Dining Package.
point2homes.com
3150 N Sunrise Court, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92865
Beautiful Built in 2010, in the highly sought after community of Riverbend. This amazing home with lots of natural light throughout with no neighbors behind to block the amazing sunset views (larger private yard space with new Tiki Beach vibe set up for all year round enjoyment with huge bbq grill/bar). Upon entering you will be welcomed by the warm formal dining room, a guest bath on main level, and into your gourmet kitchen with its large center island with bar stool set up, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave/oven and plenty of cabinet storage space, 2 car garage with built in storages for easy access and convenience. Now just relax in your cozy family room OR enjoy your wind down at your outdoor yard space with wine/champagne in hand, glazing into the sunset while soaking up the wonderful Southern California weather all year round. The second level has the best balance of the Luxurious large Master with en suite bathroom, separate tub and walk in shower, as well as a large walk-in closet, with 2 more bedrooms upstairs, another full bath, and laundry room. Just minutes away from Angel Stadium and "The Happiest Place on Earth" Disneyland, close to the 55, 91 and 57 freeways for easy access to all dining, shopping and entertainment! Come LIVE and PLAY: trails/playground, a community pool/spa, basketball/tennis court, baseball fields...
Road to Big Bear closed again due to flooding
A portion of Highway 38 near Big Bear was closed in both directions Monday afternoon due to flash flooding. The roadway was closed from Jenks Lake Rd. to Valley of the Falls Dr., the City of Big Bear Lake indicated in a tweet. A thunderstorm was producing heavy rainfall in the area earlier Monday and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Opulent Oasis: $3.5M Palm Springs Home With Mesmerizing Moroccan Flair
“It used to be part of the Singer sewing machine estate. This part of the house was actually the gardener's cottage,” explains listing agent Sandra Quinn, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “It was one of the first houses in the desert to have a second story on it. Nobody ever had two floors.”
eletric-vehicles.com
Mullen opens a 16,000-square Develop Center in Irvine amid expansion
Written by Cláudio Afonso | info@claudio-afonso.com | LinkedIn | Twitter. Mullen Automotive announced Monday the opening of a new Automotive Development Center at 100 Technology Drive, Irvine to support Mullen’s expanding automotive team. The 16,000-square-foot facility is located “in the heart of Irvine’s technology corridor” and will receive part of the team that Mullen will divide between Monrovia and Irvine facilities.
Luxury Camping & Joshua Tree National Park All in One (Glorious) Place
While Palm Springs gets a lot of play and attention, we’re turning our sights to its wilder neighbor to the north—Joshua Tree and Joshua Tree National Park. The acres of groomed green grass may be missing, but this desert oasis has so much to offer families, you might just join the legions of SoCal residents who have since taken a left turn off the 10, rather than a right—and never looked back. We’re breaking down all the must-see and things to do in Joshua Tree with kids—even in triple digit heat. From which hikes to take and where to stay for luxury camping in Joshua Tree to how to beat the summer temps—here’s our favorite things to do.
Big Falls in San Bernardino National Forest proves dangerous for some hikers
Big Falls waterfalls in the San Bernardino National Forest is full of beautiful views and fun trails, but recent falls have officials worried that some visitors aren’t doing enough to stay safe. On Thursday, a 46-year-old woman fell about 50 feet and “landed on rocks and suffered life-threatening injuries,” said Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the […]
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around
After months in the making, a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running. It’s set up across the street from the former encampment, seen from the I-10 heading into the valley. The new 'Opportunity Village' is a place where some can call home for the next 90 days. “I’m The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Valley Schools Back To School COVID Protocols
As the start of the school year approaches, multiple school districts across the Coachella Valley have released COVID protocols for their students. School’s are working to keep both their students and staff safe this school year. Desert Sands Unified School District’s start date is August 16, Palm Springs Unified...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Mediterranean Food In Costa Mesa | Top 8 Mediterranean Restaurants In Costa Mesa CA
The city of Costa Mesa is located in the heart of Orange County, just south of Newport Beach. However, Costa Mesa is more than just your average Orange County suburb. The history of this city runs deep and has lived on in the many murals that adorn its buildings today. Shopping, dining, and entertainment abound in this urban setting, located just minutes away from the beach and lagoon.
Comments / 0