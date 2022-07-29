CL Travel Club taking signups for short trip to Storm Stadium

fridayflyer.com
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
OPAH Seafood Grill Restaurant is in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
thepalmspringspost.com
Acting school’s arrival brought on by volume of talent in Palm Springs
The Actor’s Lab, one of the nation’s top acting schools, is coming to Palm Springs. J.D. Lewis, founder and coach of the Actor’s Lab since 1990, is behind the effort. Lewis has coached actors on shows including “Weeds,” “Better Call Saul,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Breaking Bad,” and many more. He has also coached writers, and directors in Hollywood and across the nation.
Warm conditions on tap, chance of thunderstorms linger in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday will continue to see some muggy conditions as a slight chance of thunderstorms linger in the mountains and deserts.
calgolfnews.com
This Time, Reiter Pulls Off the Victory in 111th Cal State Am
Charlie Reiter of Palm Desert got close two years ago, but this time he did captured the 111th California State Amateur Championship. Reiter, who recently finished his career at the University of San Diego, romped to a 5-and-4 victory over Kevin Huff of El Dorado Hills in the scheduled 36-hole final at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach.
paininthepass.info
Hard Summer Music Festival On Friday, Saturday, And Sunday In San Bernardino. Expect Traffic On I-215
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Thousands are expected each day this weekend, at The National Orange Show Event Center so residents and drivers should expect an uptick in traffic. The National Orange Show Event Center located in San Bernardino, will be having the Hard Summer Music Festival...
KESQ
Monsoonal moisture for the week ahead
Conditions remain similar to weekend as we kick off the workweek. Chances for thunderstorms regionally, especially for areas of higher elevation, continue into Monday. Thick, muggy air will continue to filter into the Coachella Valley for the week ahead. Chances for thunderstorms return late in the week and into the...
calgolfnews.com
Pat Rielly did it for the Right Reasons
Pat Rielly, former president of the PGA of America, passed away on May 4 at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif., due to heart failure at the age of 87. Rielly served as president during one of golf’s watershed moments in race relations during the 1990 PGA Championship, and was a leader who applied the necessary toughness during his 55 years of PGA membership after serving four years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he attained the rank of captain before his discharge in 1964.
SFGate
Opulent Oasis: $3.5M Palm Springs Home With Mesmerizing Moroccan Flair
“It used to be part of the Singer sewing machine estate. This part of the house was actually the gardener's cottage,” explains listing agent Sandra Quinn, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “It was one of the first houses in the desert to have a second story on it. Nobody ever had two floors.”
Luxury Camping & Joshua Tree National Park All in One (Glorious) Place
While Palm Springs gets a lot of play and attention, we’re turning our sights to its wilder neighbor to the north—Joshua Tree and Joshua Tree National Park. The acres of groomed green grass may be missing, but this desert oasis has so much to offer families, you might just join the legions of SoCal residents who have since taken a left turn off the 10, rather than a right—and never looked back. We’re breaking down all the must-see and things to do in Joshua Tree with kids—even in triple digit heat. From which hikes to take and where to stay for luxury camping in Joshua Tree to how to beat the summer temps—here’s our favorite things to do.
Surfline
Five Waves @ 60 Seconds: Hurricane Frank From Above
Hurricane swells in SoCal are wonderful, slightly frenetic things. They’re way less predictable than well-forecast Southern Hemi or North Pacific swells. They have names! They don’t make landfall here. They light up rare bird spots. As OC-based Director of Forecasting Kevin Wallis noted in our “Best Southern California Hurricane Swells of the Century (So Far)” article a couple years back: “SIZE. MOVEMENT. WIND. In that order. Hurricanes are extremely small in size compared to winter type storms. A hurricane’s size and the direction the storm is moving determines the size of the swell. The strength of the system is significantly less important than its size and movement.”
California’s Top 50 high school football teams: Experienced defensive line leads the way for No. 41 Vista Murrieta
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Vista Murrieta Broncos of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 41 team in our countdown. VISTA MURRIETA TEAM PAGE | 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE VISTA MURRIETA HEAD COACHEric ...
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
Big Falls in San Bernardino National Forest proves dangerous for some hikers
Big Falls waterfalls in the San Bernardino National Forest is full of beautiful views and fun trails, but recent falls have officials worried that some visitors aren’t doing enough to stay safe. On Thursday, a 46-year-old woman fell about 50 feet and “landed on rocks and suffered life-threatening injuries,” said Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the […]
iebusinessdaily.com
Palm Springs wants to pay for the same real estate twice
The city wants to buy 120 acres on its north end from College of the Desert, land Palm Springs bought 12 years ago and gave to the school so it could build a campus there. Now, the city wants to repurchase that property, on the condition COD builds the campus on school-owned property in the center of town.
Mudslide northeast of Yuicpa causes highway closure in San Bernardino Mountains
The mudslides occurred Sunday afternoon along Highway 38, near burn scars left from the 2020 El Dorado fire. As a result, a full closure was put in place between Jenks Lake Road and Valley of the Falls Drive, which is just northeast of Yucaipa. According to the San Bernardino Sun,...
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
ocmomblog.com
6 Date Night Ideas in the OC
For many couples, making time for one another isn’t as hard as it is for others. Whether you’re working professionals, stay-at-home parents, caregivers for aging parents, or for any other reason, sometimes it’s hard to connect. However, the importance of maintaining regular date nights together can’t be overstated. Intimacy is the key to a long and healthy relationship, and while living in the movies makes long-term romance seem effortless, the truth is it takes work. If you’re looking for ideas to keep the connection and romance alive between you and your significant other, and you’re in the OC, keep reading for some date night ideas.
point2homes.com
25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563
What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
Laist.com
LA Mountains And Deserts, Expect Rain. Everywhere Else, Maybe
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Unlike most days here in sunny...
point2homes.com
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
point2homes.com
5814 E Muir Drive, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92869
Listed by Christina Rodin-Atwater with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome to 5814 E Muir Dr in the Community of Los Tesoros nestled on a Cul-De-Sac Street in the Hills of Orange. As you drive up to this home, you will notice the detail work with Natural Stone accents. Upscale Interior Remodel in Contemporary Style with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, OFFICE and HOME GYM. With nearly 3,000 Sq ft of Living Space and a 9,180 Sq Ft Private Lot, this home is sure to please even the most discerning Buyer. Walk into a Massive Open Concept Kitchen with several Seating areas, Barstools and Dining Area, Cozy Family Room with Fireplace where Bi-Fold Doors extend into your Outdoor Living Space, Entertainer's Bar Area, Gym or Downstairs Office with its' separate entrance, Guest Bathroom, Inside Laundry, and Direct Garage Access. Interior Designed with Natural Stone and Porcelain Tile Flooring. You'll enjoy Hilltop Views from the Primary Bedroom Balcony and from other bedrooms. Primary Bedroom Ensuite includes a Sitting Area with Fireplace, Bathroom equipped with huge Walk-In Shower, Dual Shower Heads, Double Sinks, and Two Mirrored Closets with Organizers. Upstairs you'll also find 3 additional Bedrooms all with Closet Organizers. Oversized Two-Car Garage has Custom Cabinetry and a unique Hair Styling Station, great for your mobile Hair Stylist to come to you. Backyard designed with Natural Stone, Synthetic Grass, Custom Jacuzzi that fits more than 8 people, Built-In BBQ with Island Seating and TV, Firepit, and Room for a Pool. Orange Unified School District, 55 Fwy & Toll Roads, Old Towne Orange, Tustin Marketplace, and great Restaurants and Entertainment all nearby. Discover life in the Hills of Orange! Contact your Realtor or the Listing Agent for a private showing!
