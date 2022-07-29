Canyon Lake pastor publishes first book

fridayflyer.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
OPAH Seafood Grill Restaurant is in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Related
danapointtimes.com
Father-Son Duo Bring New Life to Former Dana Point Hotel Site
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ocmomblog.com
6 Date Night Ideas in the OC
For many couples, making time for one another isn’t as hard as it is for others. Whether you’re working professionals, stay-at-home parents, caregivers for aging parents, or for any other reason, sometimes it’s hard to connect. However, the importance of maintaining regular date nights together can’t be overstated. Intimacy is the key to a long and healthy relationship, and while living in the movies makes long-term romance seem effortless, the truth is it takes work. If you’re looking for ideas to keep the connection and romance alive between you and your significant other, and you’re in the OC, keep reading for some date night ideas.
iebusinessdaily.com
Palm Springs wants to pay for the same real estate twice
The city wants to buy 120 acres on its north end from College of the Desert, land Palm Springs bought 12 years ago and gave to the school so it could build a campus there. Now, the city wants to repurchase that property, on the condition COD builds the campus on school-owned property in the center of town.
San Bernardino schools welcome students back for the first day of school
Tens of thousands of students in the San Bernardino City Unified School District are welcomed back for the first day of school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
SFGate
Opulent Oasis: $3.5M Palm Springs Home With Mesmerizing Moroccan Flair
“It used to be part of the Singer sewing machine estate. This part of the house was actually the gardener's cottage,” explains listing agent Sandra Quinn, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “It was one of the first houses in the desert to have a second story on it. Nobody ever had two floors.”
NBC Bay Area
Rescued Beagles Now Going to Forever Homes in SoCal
Beagles that were removed from a breeding facility in Virginia are going to their forever homes in SoCal. Families began taking the beagles home Thursday, after the dogs arrived at Priceless Pet Rescue locations in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa. “You can never replace a dog that you've lost...
oc-breeze.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume public ministry two years after going virtual
If you happen to be at the Seal Beach Pier, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature. Thousands of these carts will be rolling down the streets of communities like...
RELATED PEOPLE
point2homes.com
25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563
What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
point2homes.com
5814 E Muir Drive, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92869
Listed by Christina Rodin-Atwater with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome to 5814 E Muir Dr in the Community of Los Tesoros nestled on a Cul-De-Sac Street in the Hills of Orange. As you drive up to this home, you will notice the detail work with Natural Stone accents. Upscale Interior Remodel in Contemporary Style with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, OFFICE and HOME GYM. With nearly 3,000 Sq ft of Living Space and a 9,180 Sq Ft Private Lot, this home is sure to please even the most discerning Buyer. Walk into a Massive Open Concept Kitchen with several Seating areas, Barstools and Dining Area, Cozy Family Room with Fireplace where Bi-Fold Doors extend into your Outdoor Living Space, Entertainer's Bar Area, Gym or Downstairs Office with its' separate entrance, Guest Bathroom, Inside Laundry, and Direct Garage Access. Interior Designed with Natural Stone and Porcelain Tile Flooring. You'll enjoy Hilltop Views from the Primary Bedroom Balcony and from other bedrooms. Primary Bedroom Ensuite includes a Sitting Area with Fireplace, Bathroom equipped with huge Walk-In Shower, Dual Shower Heads, Double Sinks, and Two Mirrored Closets with Organizers. Upstairs you'll also find 3 additional Bedrooms all with Closet Organizers. Oversized Two-Car Garage has Custom Cabinetry and a unique Hair Styling Station, great for your mobile Hair Stylist to come to you. Backyard designed with Natural Stone, Synthetic Grass, Custom Jacuzzi that fits more than 8 people, Built-In BBQ with Island Seating and TV, Firepit, and Room for a Pool. Orange Unified School District, 55 Fwy & Toll Roads, Old Towne Orange, Tustin Marketplace, and great Restaurants and Entertainment all nearby. Discover life in the Hills of Orange! Contact your Realtor or the Listing Agent for a private showing!
localocnews.com
In-N-Out Gives Update on Upcoming Del Obispo Street Restaurant
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Warm conditions on tap, chance of thunderstorms linger in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday will continue to see some muggy conditions as a slight chance of thunderstorms linger in the mountains and deserts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
budgettravel.com
Oceanfront Laguna Beach Resort through October - $209
Steps from stunning beaches, coves and bluffs, La Casa del Camino is a charming, member-favorite hotel that blends Spanish Mission style with quintessential California energy. Catch unobstructed, panoramic Pacific Ocean views from the rooftop lounge, an ideal spot for sunset cocktails. Travelzoo members can book a last-minute summer stay in Laguna Beach for up to 45% off, including a complimentary bottle of wine and waived daily amenity fee. Early fall stays are also discounted, and you won’t find lower refundable rates anywhere else — we checked.
WATCH: California Teen Gets Hand Stuck In Mall Escalator
'I don’t know how this happened.'
point2homes.com
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
KESQ
City of Palm Springs prohibits listings on ‘Swimply’ short rental service
As the Coachella Valley continues to be a popular area for vacation rentals, some cities are starting to crack down on rental services. Palm Springs recently announced the city is prohibiting homeowners from listing their pools on the 'Swimply' application. You can read more on 'Swimply' here. Like many homeowners...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project
Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
Big Falls in San Bernardino National Forest proves dangerous for some hikers
Big Falls waterfalls in the San Bernardino National Forest is full of beautiful views and fun trails, but recent falls have officials worried that some visitors aren’t doing enough to stay safe. On Thursday, a 46-year-old woman fell about 50 feet and “landed on rocks and suffered life-threatening injuries,” said Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the […]
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
13-year-old from Fontana accepted to medical school: 'Don't let anybody tell you no'
At just 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker has already been accepted to medical school after graduating high school last year.
Comments / 0