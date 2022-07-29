Cav Nation Countdown to Welcome Weekend

www.walsh.edu
Walsh Voted as 2021-22 G-MAC Sports Information Staff of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Walsh University was officially named as the 2021-22 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Sports Information Staff of the Year at the league's annual meetings on Thursday (July 29) in Columbus, Ohio. The Walsh trio of Tyler Stotsky, Christina Paone and Jamie Halloran were voted as the third annual...
Johnnie Legrair Named Volleyball Head Coach
NORTH CANTON, Ohio – Interim Vice President of Athletics/Athletic Director Jason Fautas has announced the appointment of Johnnie Legrair as the new head volleyball coach at Walsh University on Monday (August 1). Legrair becomes the 12th head coach in program history, bringing nearly eight years of coaching experience in...
