36 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mac Hereford

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flood Advisory. Here is the information you need to know:. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTY, TUSCALOOSA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. RISES IN SMALL STREAMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 823 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. - SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TUSCALOOSA, NORTHPORT, HOLT, COKER, TUSCALOOSA REGIONAL AIRPORT, TUSCALOOSA AMPHITHEATER, BRYANT DENNY STADIUM, UNIVERSITY MALL, MCFARLAND MALL, DEERLICK CREEK CAMPGROUNDS, OLIVER LOCK AND DAM, PALMORE PARK, STILLMAN COLLEGE, FLATWOODS, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA QUAD, TAYLORVILLE, FOSTERS BOAT LANDING, LAKE TUSCALOOSA DAM, LAKE TUSCALOOSA AND LAKE HARRIS.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO