Pennsylvania state trooper recovering from bullet wound, suspect in custody

Kansas voters reject constitutional amendment granting lawmakers ability to regulate abortion
Residents of Kansas have voted against an amendment to the state’s constitution that would have given lawmakers in the state the ability to regulate abortion, the Associated Press projects. With Tuesday’s vote, Kansas became the first state in the nation to vote on an abortion-related issue since the Supreme...
Music Midtown Festival canceled in Atlanta reportedly due to Georgia state gun laws
The 2022 Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta was reportedly canceled at the 11th hour following changes to Georgia state firearm laws that prevent the ban of weapons on public property. Headliners for this year’s event, which was set to take place on Sept. 17-18 at Piedmont Park, included My Chemical...
Gov. Greg Abbott: We will be sending more migrants to D.C. until Biden admin ‘does its job’ on border security
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted the Biden administration on “Hannity” for refusing to handle the ongoing border crisis as Democratic mayors call for the National Guard to assist their cities. GREG ABBOTT: Believe me, we have more buses headed their way as we speak right now. But this...
Green Party recognized as official state political party
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – The State Board of Elections has voted to recognize the North Carolina Green Party as an official political party in the state. The NCSBE voted unanimously (4-0) Monday. The board says the recognition means voters now have another choice of party affiliation when registering to...
