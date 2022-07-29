Major Movie Star Spending Time In Minnesota

kool1017.com
“What Happens Here?” asked on Twitter, Minnesotans Respond
Minnesota is home to the northernmost point in the contiguous United States, but not everyone knows that. The little piece of land that is attached to Canada but is technically still Minnesota is thanks to a mapping error that happened when negotiators of the initial Canada–U.S. border misunderstood the geography of the area.
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
A teenager is dead and 4 critically injured after stabbing on river in Wisconsin
A 17-year-old boy died Saturday, and four others were wounded when they were stabbed while riding inner tubes down a river in western Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
Hikers from St. Paul run into each other in Iceland, capture special moment
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's one of those "only in Minnesota" situations. Two groups of hikers from St. Paul ran into each other 3,000 miles away across the globe in Iceland."We went to Iceland for our honeymoon in 2013 when we got married and we instantly fell in love with that country, so we made a vow we would come back in 10 years with or without any children we may have at that time," Jennifer Goepfert said.Making good on their vow, Jennifer and Travis took their 6-year-old twins Aela and Eva on a trip to remember this July. But...
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
