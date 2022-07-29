Latest from TVLine - Various Shows - 29th July 2022

Since the series premiere, we saw what life is like for Saul Goodman after the events of 'Breaking Bad.' Saul was right; he ended up in Omaha managing a Cinnabon. Until season five, Gene Takovic lived under the radar without anyone recognizing him from Albuquerque until Gene fainted at work and ended up in the emergency room. On his way home, Gene got into a cab where he noticed the driver had an air fresher from Albuquerque. Which sent Gene into a panic; gets out and walked home. The next day, while Gene was eating his lunch, the cab driver approached Gene, forcing him to admit that he was Saul Goodman. Gene's first instinct was to call the 'disappearer' back in Albuquerque to relocate, but at the last minute, Gene said he would handle it himself.

