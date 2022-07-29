Latest from TVLine - Various Shows - 29th July 2022

www.spoilertv.com
The Driver - Skeet Ulrich Joins Cast
Skeet Ulrich is set as a lead opposite Giancarlo Esposito in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Vince, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports.
Jigsaw - Renamed to Kaleidoscope by Netflix
The show will now be called "Kaleidoscope". Netflix today announced the new series Jigsaw, a thrilling, action-packed heist drama that takes an innovative nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control. The series is currently filming at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn, making it the first production at the company's new Bushwick studio. Logline: Spanning 24 years, Jigsaw centers around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it. It's loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.
American Horror Stories - Episode 2.03 - Drive - Press Release
A club girl's life is turned upside down when the nightlife begins following her home. Written by Manny Coto; directed by Yangzom Brauen.
Beyond Paradise - Death In Paradise spin-off begins filming
Filming has begun on brand-new Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise in South-West England this week. Co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, Beyond Paradise is a new, original drama which picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain.
My Lady Jane - Ordered to Series by Amazon
Amazon Studios has greenlit historical comedy series My Lady Jane for Prime Video with Emily Bader (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin), Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve), and Jordan Peters (Blue Story) set to star. Rising American actress Bader will take on the titular role of Lady Jane. Based on the 2016...
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
USD POLL : Which new TV shows premiering in August do you plan on watching?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Maggie* who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
Only Murders In The Building - Episode 2.07 - Flipping The Pieces - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Mabel’s incident on the subway leads her to gain help from an unlikely ally. Their journey takes them to a legendary amusement park which turns out to be full of terror — while amusements and evidence reside back in the Arconia with Charles and Oliver. Written By: Ben...
Five Days at Memorial - Miniseries - Review
Based on Sheri Fink's 2013 book Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital, Five Days at Memorial depicts what happened at a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana in 2005. It plays a little like a documentary in that real footage is interspersed with the fictionalization of the story, and the series follows the aftermath as investigators try to determine how 45 people ended up dying in the hospital.
USD POLL : If the CW/WB is revived which of the following revival shows would you want to see?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Blergh who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
Better Call Saul - Nippy - Review
Since the series premiere, we saw what life is like for Saul Goodman after the events of 'Breaking Bad.' Saul was right; he ended up in Omaha managing a Cinnabon. Until season five, Gene Takovic lived under the radar without anyone recognizing him from Albuquerque until Gene fainted at work and ended up in the emergency room. On his way home, Gene got into a cab where he noticed the driver had an air fresher from Albuquerque. Which sent Gene into a panic; gets out and walked home. The next day, while Gene was eating his lunch, the cab driver approached Gene, forcing him to admit that he was Saul Goodman. Gene's first instinct was to call the 'disappearer' back in Albuquerque to relocate, but at the last minute, Gene said he would handle it himself.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Happy Campers - Review
What time is it? Summertime! The Wildcats are leaving the halls of East High behind this season and trading them for the great outdoors at Camp Shallow Lake. But while the end of season 2 promised a hot summer, the first episode of season 3 only felt lukewarm. Let's dive in and see what some of our favorite Wildcats are up to during their summer!
2022 Character Cup - Round 3A (Sweet Sixteen)
It’s the Sweet Sixteen and I don’t know about you but I am shocked at how the Cup is shaping up. Oh how the mighty have fallen this year! With perennial favorites like Buffy Summers, Sam WInchester, Leo Fitz, Bellamy Blake, Peter Bishop, Chloe Decker, and others defeated, this is a far different Cup than I imagined - which is always part of the fun. The Character Cup never goes the way I think it will, and this year is no exception. Who will prevail this round?
City on a Hill - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 3 of City on a Hill has started airing on Showtime. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their...
Not Dead Yet - Hannah Simone Joins Cast
New Girl alumna Hannah Simone has been tapped as a series regular opposite Gina Rodriguez on ABC’s new comedy series Not Dead Yet, from Casey Johnson and David Windsor, McG and 20th Television. She will play a new character, Sam, in the project based on Alexandra Potter’s 2020 book...
Mason - Ordered To Pilot By Showtime
SHOWTIME(R) ORDERS COMEDY PILOT "MASON" From A24 and Directed and Executive Produced by Daniels, The Team Behind the Film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Nathan Min Created and Will Star in Project Produced by A24 With Oscar(R) Nominee Steven Yeun To Executive Produce. LOS ANGELES - August 1, 2022 -...
Roswell, New Mexico — Missing My Baby — Review
I’m going to be honest. I don’t know what the main storyline is this season, and I teach this plot and story and character stuff. Honestly, I don’t think the writers know what the main storyline is this season. Bigger than that, I don’t think they’re doing what they think they’re doing.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - A Quality of Mercy - Review
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds finished its first season with “A Quality of Mercy” written by the team of Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman and was directed by Chris Fisher, whose other credits include Person of Interest, The Magicians, and Inhumans – so a reunion with Anson Mount (Pike)! The series ends this season on a high note, introducing Paul Wesley as James T Kirk and providing a terrific spin on the Original Series season one episode “Balance of Terror.” The episode also brings us back to the first episode of the season with Pike having a visit from Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano) and a return to Pike’s dilemma over his future. I liked that he was perhaps more concerned about saving the other people who die with him than his own destiny.
