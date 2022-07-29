Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 29th July 2022

www.spoilertv.com
City on a Hill - Episode 3.07 - Boston Bridges, Falling Down - Press Release
As Jenny grows closer to Diarmuid Doyle, her unwitting husband Jackie is released from the hospital — and he’s after revenge. Siobhan calls on Decourcy for help cornering Needham Industries as she fights to expose the corporation’s malfeasance. After a break in the case against Sinclair Dryden, the DA’s office bumps up against an unforeseen obstacle.
Good Trouble - Episode 4....
Jazmin’s wedding has the Coterie crew all in their feelings. Luca is inspired to create change for the unhoused. We see one relationship end while another rekindles. Isabella faces new issues with her parents.
American Horror Stories - Episode 2.03 - Drive - Press Release
A club girl's life is turned upside down when the nightlife begins following her home. Written by Manny Coto; directed by Yangzom Brauen.
The Flash - Ending With Shortened 9th Season
It’s official — the upcoming ninth season of The Flash on the CW will be its last. It will debut in 2023 and consist of 13 episodes.
USD POLL : If the CW/WB is revived which of the following revival shows would you want to see?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Blergh who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
‘Reservation Dogs’ Doubles Down on Snark (and Heart) in Season 2
No one makes the words “Love you, bitch” sing quite like the cast of FX’s Reservation Dogs—and although the show’s gang of four teenagers were in a bit of a rough spot by the close of its stunning debut, there’s still plenty of love to go around in Season 2.A comedy-drama with touches of magical realism created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the series opened its first season on a group of Indigenous teenagers mourning the loss of their friend Daniel to suicide. The teens, who live on a reservation in rural Oklahoma, dream of moving to California—a hopeful...
2022 Character Cup - Round 2C
Again, round 2 is full of surprises. With at little over 10 hours left in the round 2B polls, it looks like they will continue the upsets. Will these polls also turn the Cup upside down? It’s been quite the ride so far. Be on the lookout for nominations to the mini-contest, which will start in round four. We will be doing Favorite Opening Credit Sequence this year, so start thinking about your favorites. Just remember that no show with a character still in the Cup at round 3 can be part of the mini-contest.
USD POLL : Which new TV shows premiering in August do you plan on watching?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Maggie* who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
Most Popular Shows and Articles on SpoilerTV - July 2022
The Popularity score is based on a calculation of Page Views, Video Plays, Poll Votes, Comments, Facebook Likes and Tweets. TIP: Remember if you want to see your show do better, make sure you share your shows content on Social Media (Facebook/Twitter/G+/Tumblr etc) and comment on articles/posts about your show.
Better Call Saul - Nippy - Review
Since the series premiere, we saw what life is like for Saul Goodman after the events of 'Breaking Bad.' Saul was right; he ended up in Omaha managing a Cinnabon. Until season five, Gene Takovic lived under the radar without anyone recognizing him from Albuquerque until Gene fainted at work and ended up in the emergency room. On his way home, Gene got into a cab where he noticed the driver had an air fresher from Albuquerque. Which sent Gene into a panic; gets out and walked home. The next day, while Gene was eating his lunch, the cab driver approached Gene, forcing him to admit that he was Saul Goodman. Gene's first instinct was to call the 'disappearer' back in Albuquerque to relocate, but at the last minute, Gene said he would handle it himself.
Not Dead Yet - Hannah Simone Joins Cast
New Girl alumna Hannah Simone has been tapped as a series regular opposite Gina Rodriguez on ABC’s new comedy series Not Dead Yet, from Casey Johnson and David Windsor, McG and 20th Television. She will play a new character, Sam, in the project based on Alexandra Potter’s 2020 book...
Performer Of The Month - Nominations For July 2022
This summer has turned into a summer of top-notch performances. July proved to be yet another month with a plethora of noteworthy performances all worthy of winning. With so many exceptional performances this month it'll be a real battle for nominees to make it to the voting round. Who will get enough nominations to make it to voting?
My Lady Jane - Ordered to Series by Amazon
Amazon Studios has greenlit historical comedy series My Lady Jane for Prime Video with Emily Bader (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin), Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve), and Jordan Peters (Blue Story) set to star. Rising American actress Bader will take on the titular role of Lady Jane. Based on the 2016...
St. Denis Medical - Ordered to Pilot by NBC
NBC has handed a pilot production commitment to St. Denis Medical, a half-hour mockumentary-style workplace comedy. Written by Spitzer and Ledgin, St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.
Free Streamer Mometu To Launch In North America; Service Acquires AVoD Rights To Korean Crime Drama ‘The Policeman’s Lineage’
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: North America is getting its latest free streaming service later this month. Mometu, which is marketing itself as a “hand curated” on-demand live streaming platform, will launch on August 19 and has secured free streaming rights to South Korean feature The Policeman’s Lineage. The service will launch with a slate of legacy films and TV series as Dragnet, Bonanza, Batman, Jackie Chan-starrer The 36 Crazy Fists, Apache Ross, documentary Blues on Beale, Sandra Bullock’s Hangmen, Herman Yau action-thriller Shock Wave 2, Nollywood director Okey Ifeanyi’s Long Walk to Truth and The Gods, which Mykel Shannon Jenkins (Paper Tigers) directed, starred in and wrote. In September,...
Beyond Paradise - Death In Paradise spin-off begins filming
Filming has begun on brand-new Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise in South-West England this week. Co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, Beyond Paradise is a new, original drama which picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain.
Roswell, New Mexico — Missing My Baby — Review
I’m going to be honest. I don’t know what the main storyline is this season, and I teach this plot and story and character stuff. Honestly, I don’t think the writers know what the main storyline is this season. Bigger than that, I don’t think they’re doing what they think they’re doing.
Mason - Ordered To Pilot By Showtime
SHOWTIME(R) ORDERS COMEDY PILOT "MASON" From A24 and Directed and Executive Produced by Daniels, The Team Behind the Film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Nathan Min Created and Will Star in Project Produced by A24 With Oscar(R) Nominee Steven Yeun To Executive Produce. LOS ANGELES - August 1, 2022 -...
