Cowboys training camp Day 2 best pics, plus WR Kavontae Turpin gallery

The Cowboys completed their second day of training camp practices on Thursday, still working in helmets but without pads. The simple return of football-like activities will soon turn to full on practice, but for now hitting is outlawed. Thursday’s work did welcome in a new participant however, as WR Kavontae Turpin, the 2022 USFL MVP, donned a star for the first time.

Take a look at pics from all of the practice action, as well as from Turpin’s time with the Generals and as a TCU Horned Frog. For a look at Day 1’s gallery, go here.