Cowboys training camp Day 2 best pics, plus WR Kavontae Turpin gallery

By K.D. Drummond
 4 days ago
The Cowboys completed their second day of training camp practices on Thursday, still working in helmets but without pads. The simple return of football-like activities will soon turn to full on practice, but for now hitting is outlawed. Thursday’s work did welcome in a new participant however, as WR Kavontae Turpin, the 2022 USFL MVP, donned a star for the first time.

Take a look at pics from all of the practice action, as well as from Turpin’s time with the Generals and as a TCU Horned Frog. For a look at Day 1’s gallery, go here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBnLf_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Woz6s_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237vzK_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcBf7_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDEVW_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SlBz_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1FLI_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNbWq_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1biO_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5LrU_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqykx_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMFD3_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxTTk_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iC7yb_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTJbd_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INfVE_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zozj3_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeYAw_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NVIU_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDMC9_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEnRd_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiJ0D_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0VuH_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUiB0_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuXK0_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrrWf_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3MIK_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqqWM_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlsQ9_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABF2k_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1BEF_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12g1yq_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLNYM_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ieG2_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LD6d8_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdxKm_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tximJ_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09U7fY_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YG1fk_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HaNV_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpFhh_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeOVe_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcDBs_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12okw9_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18w20H_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vgv83_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cutua_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywMAD_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0baB_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KSYo_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeqiN_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meoT1_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWAV6_0gxYcNMp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHDtS_0gxYcNMp00

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
QB Watch: How Justin Fields fared on Day 5 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday. It was the team’s fifth practice and the final one before pads come on for the first time on Tuesday. Justin Fields is entering his first training camp as the starting quarterback. Unlike last summer, Fields will get all of the starting reps as he works to build his chemistry with his weapons and fine-tune the details of the new offense under Luke Getsy.
CHICAGO, IL
#Cowboys#Gallery#Helmets#American Football#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Nfl#Sports#Wr Kavontae Turpin#Usfl
The Warriors unveiled their new 'Statement Edition' uniforms and everyone thinks they look like college jerseys

The Golden State Warriors debuted their new uniforms on Tuesday, and many fans had the same reaction when they first saw the design. Golden State’s new jerseys, which Rakuten sponsors, use a different color scheme than what you may expect when you think of the Warriors. These uniforms have a much darker blue than fans are accustomed to seeing from the reigning champions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Arkansas basketball gets NIL deal – Arkansas basketball, as in all 15 players

Basketball teams typically have 15 players on a roster. Sometimes a few more. Sometimes guys just dress out for practice but don’t play. At Arkansas, all 15 of its players are now owners of an NIL. Athlete Advocate Consortium hooked the Razorbacks basketball team up with a deal with Children’s Safety Center of Washington County. The CSC is an advocacy center for children who have been abused. “We are honored and excited to raise more awareness and education in our community regarding child abuse,” CSC executive director Elizabeth Shackelford said in a press release. The Athlete Advocate Consortium is the same organization that helped JD Notae as Arkansas’ first NIL receiver. Notae’s group was the Samaritan Shop. “I think there’s a lot of life lessons that these guys can carry on, not only from AAC, but all of the way for the rest of their lives,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. AAC helped pair two individual basketball Hogs, as well. Freshman Jordan Walsh is working with the Jones Center and Jalen Graham, a transfer from Arizona State, is with Samaritan Community Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
2023 4-Star EDGE Decommits From Nebraska

2023 four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams has decommitted from Nebraska. Williams announced his decision on Twitter. “I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process,” Williams wrote. “In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it’s best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts.” Williams visited Auburn on July 30. The Tigers now appear to be the favorite to land Williams. 247 Sports Composite ranks Williams as the 37th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. @_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachJaysmith18 @BHoward_11 @samspiegs @RivalsNick @RivalsCole @adamgorney @RecruitLouisian @JeritRoser @CoachWilliamsII pic.twitter.com/g7Pb4YvYDU — Ashley L. Williams Jr. (@AshleyLWilliam4) July 31, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
Momentum riding toward Penn State flipping a QB in Class of 2023

Penn State head coach James Franklin could have a few tricks still up his sleeve as the staff begins to put the final pieces on the Class of 2023. And after a signature summer recruiting event with the Lasch Bash, it appears the Nittany Lions are trending in a positive direction for a quarterback currently committed to another college football program. Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback currently committed to Tulane, is the name to keep an eye on after the Lasch Bash. The Iowa native received a scholarship offer from Penn State two days after attending the Lasch Bash. Smolik committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
11 takeaways, highlights from fifth practice at Cowboys training camp

The obvious talk of the day was injury concerns when it came to the Dallas Cowboys. After a day off on Sunday, the club returned to the field Monday and donned pads for the first time in training camp. Putting on the shells allows the players to feel like they are actually doing their jobs, as battles in the trenches take on much more ferocity after everyone had a week to get their legs underneath the.
DALLAS, TX
Updated list of Vikings free agents still left unsigned

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for their first padded practice in their second week of training camp, while former players for the team are still looking for a job. There are multiple key veteran players, including four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, waiting around for the right offer from another team. Granted, it was recently reported that the Dallas Cowboys should be one of the teams to watch out for as a potential suitor for Barr.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
