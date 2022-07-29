Ted Cruz to headline national school choice forum in Nevada

Hold on to your hair dye. Rudy Giuliani, already suffering under a mountain of legal issues, can add another to the heap. He’s being sued by his ex-wife who wants him to cough up more than a quarter of a million dollars, or go to prison. In new court papers filed Tuesday in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Judith Giuliani claims that the former mayor and one-time personal attorney to Donald Trump is in contempt of court for allegedly withholding $262,000 he should have paid her under the terms of their divorce settlement for things like their Palm...

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO