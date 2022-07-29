Ted Cruz to headline national school choice forum in Nevada

foxwilmington.com
Related
'The Democrats have trained the population to believe that gay Latino Republicans - like me - can't be conservative': New York GOP candidate reveals why he is running for Congress - and how he has been scorned by the gay community
House Republicans' campaign arm is pouring resources into suburban Long Island ahead of the November midterm elections, where a seat being vacated by outgoing Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi has set up an opportunity for the GOP to add one more lawmaker to its New York Congressional delegation. From that vacuum...
Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win
Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Rudy Giuliani sued by ex-wife Judith: Pay me $260K or go to prison
Hold on to your hair dye. Rudy Giuliani, already suffering under a mountain of legal issues, can add another to the heap. He’s being sued by his ex-wife who wants him to cough up more than a quarter of a million dollars, or go to prison. In new court papers filed Tuesday in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Judith Giuliani claims that the former mayor and one-time personal attorney to Donald Trump is in contempt of court for allegedly withholding $262,000 he should have paid her under the terms of their divorce settlement for things like their Palm...
Comments / 0