Superintendents vote to oppose plan to toughen how high schools are graded

www.westcentralsbest.com
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Report: 60% of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Sixth percent of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten but the 2022 legislative session allows the state to dedicate funds towards early child care and education. Here are some facts from the Policy Institute of Louisiana about preparing children for kindergarten:. Why is early...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana receives $86.6M federal loan to complete several highway projects
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved an $86.6 million low-interest loan to the Louisiana State Bond Commission to help fund road work in Lafayette Parish. The DOT’s Build America Bureau provided the bond commission a loan through the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana’s insurance commissioner looking for funds to lure insurers here
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is trying to get state leaders to identify available funds for a revived incentive program aimed at luring insurers into Louisiana’s troubled market. The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was created in 2006 following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, when larger insurers...
westcentralsbest.com
Insurers paid $9.8B to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida with $3.3B still to be paid
(The Center Square) — Insurers paid $9.8 billion to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida in the last 10 months, representing roughly 65% of the 460,709 claims filed through June 30, according to data released by the Louisiana Department of Insurance this week. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon on Monday released...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westcentralsbest.com
LMA Elects Rick Allen to 2nd VP and Keith Lewing to VP of District D
In releases from Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance, the Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA) chose Rick Allen as its next second vice president on Friday. The purpose of LMA, according to its constitution, is to “promote and to protect the rights and interests of the cities, towns, and villages of the State of Louisiana,” which dovetails significantly with the purpose of the Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance, said Allen.
westcentralsbest.com
Gov. Edwards Releases Information on Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program
The Federal Highway Administration recently announced a new program aimed at defending against the effects of climate change and the costs of extreme weather events. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will allocate approximately $134 million over the next five years to Louisiana, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
westcentralsbest.com
FEMA Updates Digital Preparedness Tools
FEMA has two new ways to help people in Louisiana be better prepared for severe weather and hurricanes: 1) the redesigned FEMA app for smartphones and 2) the updated text-to-shelter service. Smartphone App. FEMA recently released a redesigned smartphone app that gives users more personalized options. Downloading the app and...
westcentralsbest.com
Homeowners who lost insurance bracing for impact as hurricane season ramps up
BATON ROUGE- Hurricane season is reaching its peak and homeowners are trying to find alternatives as insurance companies have been filing out of Louisiana. Even though hurricane season has been quiet so far, a dangerous storm can come almost out of nowhere. "We're the bullseye of hurricane targets," Insurance Commissioner...
Comments / 0