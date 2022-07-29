ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Sunrise News Roundup (July 29, 2022)

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
hawaiinewsnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnowsmart.com

Honolulu, HI – Top 20 Brunch Places

1. Shokudo – Honolulu. 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 941-3701. This elegant spot is ideally located on Kapiolani Boulevard. This sophisticated joint features a diverse menu that includes over 50 Japanese-fusion offerings. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array of specialty drinks, sake, shochu,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Jen Robbins. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. It hasn't developed yet, but long-range weather models...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Divers clear mountains of trash from Papahanaumokuakea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Imagine detangling a fishing net that weighs as much as a small car. Now imagine pulling that 2,000-pound net off a coral reef — all while holding your breath. That’s exactly how a team of Hawaii-based free divers working in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument removed...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (August 2, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Year Flood#Sunrise#Hawaii News Now
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Why I'm Worried About Oahu's Future

Benjamin Franklin once observed that the British government of his time was like a desperate dice roller, always gambling their future on reckless endeavors where so much as one failure would result in their total undoing. “Thus empires,” Franklin would go on to say, “by pride and folly and extravagance, ruin themselves like individuals.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City outlines ambitious plan to build 1,000 affordable units

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced plans Tuesday for six affordable projects spread across the island that are slated to add nearly 1,000 units to Oahu’s inventory over the next five years. “I operate with a sense of urgency, as does our whole team,” Blangiardi said. “We...
AIEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Voter service centers in Hawaii open ahead of primary election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While there has been a shift to mail-in and drop-off ballot voting in the state, voter service centers are still available to those who prefer an in-person experience. Voter service centers across the islands opened Monday ahead of the upcoming primary election. Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii public schools welcome back students with masks now optional

July 31st marks La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day — when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months. Headed to a city park? You’re asked to bring...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: International arrivals

Adam Morris from Bank of Hawaii has tips on how to keep your money safe when traveling. A Japanese inventor has created a way to keep dogs cool during the summer. And Casey betrays all trust from his Sunrise peers. HNN Political Analyst weighs in 2 weeks before primary. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Fake jewelry sellers changing strategies

HAWAII (KITV)- Fake street jewelry sales have been occurring on the Big Island and Oahu. Law enforcement and local residents say those involved are switching up their methods. "Driving down the H1, there was this white Mercedes SUV parked by the side of the road with its flashers on. This middle aged guy came out of the car and waved his arms asking for help," said Fergerstrom. He thought he would be asked to help out a stranded motorist. But this one, seemed a bit much.
hawaiinewsnow.com

'Queen of Haleiwa' and 'Walos Queen' are seen tearing up some waves

An extra layer has been added to the helmets of NFL players as they practice. How safe they are. Also, it's a very expensive breakfast for a traveler. Entertainment News: Jason Momoa plays water boy and the Rock tries something new. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jason Momoa had gifts...
HALEIWA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy