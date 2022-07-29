Sunrise News Roundup (July 29, 2022)

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Jen Robbins. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. It hasn't developed yet, but long-range weather models...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Divers clear mountains of trash from Papahanaumokuakea
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Imagine detangling a fishing net that weighs as much as a small car. Now imagine pulling that 2,000-pound net off a coral reef — all while holding your breath. That’s exactly how a team of Hawaii-based free divers working in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument removed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (August 2, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around...
hawaiinewsnow.com
UH task force releases data showing fuel in Navy water then abruptly takes it down
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a concerning new development in the Red Hill water crisis, newly-released UH data appears to show trace amounts of jet fuel in several military neighborhoods both before and after they were given the all clear by the state. University of Hawaii scientists detected fuel in Ford...
Hawaiian community celebrates restoration of sovereignty
Sunday marked much more than just the end of the month. July 31st in Hawaii has been named by the state as a special day of observance of La Hoihoi Ea, which signifies the restoration of Hawaiian sovereignty.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Staffing shortages, reinfections: The year of living with COVID isn’t going as planned
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This was supposed to be the year of living with COVID. But it’s shaping up to be another year of struggling through COVID. From staffing shortages to supply disruptions, residents say the pandemic is still very much having an impact on their daily lives. And epidemiologists...
Divers remove 86,000 pounds of ghost nets from a single Hawaiian reef
This open-ocean coral reef is known as Kamokuokamohoaliʻi, which translates to "island of the shark god," and harbors 37 coral species. It's located over 800 miles from Honolulu.
Danny De Gracia: Why I'm Worried About Oahu's Future
Benjamin Franklin once observed that the British government of his time was like a desperate dice roller, always gambling their future on reckless endeavors where so much as one failure would result in their total undoing. “Thus empires,” Franklin would go on to say, “by pride and folly and extravagance, ruin themselves like individuals.”
Urban Honolulu has the highest average rent: Study
The median U.S. rent recently surpassed $2,000 a month. In Hawaii you are lucky to find a two-bedroom apartment for under $2,000 due to high rental costs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City outlines ambitious plan to build 1,000 affordable units
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced plans Tuesday for six affordable projects spread across the island that are slated to add nearly 1,000 units to Oahu’s inventory over the next five years. “I operate with a sense of urgency, as does our whole team,” Blangiardi said. “We...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Voter service centers in Hawaii open ahead of primary election
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While there has been a shift to mail-in and drop-off ballot voting in the state, voter service centers are still available to those who prefer an in-person experience. Voter service centers across the islands opened Monday ahead of the upcoming primary election. Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii public schools welcome back students with masks now optional
July 31st marks La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day — when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months. Headed to a city park? You’re asked to bring...
Obama Walk 2022 is right around the corner in Hawaii
The Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum will be holding a community event on August 4th to celebrate former President Barack Obama's birthday.
KITV.com
'It looks like the ghetto': Makiki home slapped with violation notice for litter
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Several dogs, debris, and a makeshift blue tarp tent sit outside of a Makiki home at 522 Captain Cook Ave., which the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) flagged for a city litter violation. The notice reported the building is "falling apart and is unsafe for human...
KITV.com
Honolulu contractor fined $156k for failing to pay correct wages, provide benefits to 46 employees
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu contractor has been fined more than $156,000 by the US Labor Department for failing to pay correct wages and provide fringe benefits to dozens of its employees working on federally-funded projects. Labor officials say Tunista Services LLC paid 46 workers lower wages than the law...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: International arrivals
Adam Morris from Bank of Hawaii has tips on how to keep your money safe when traveling. A Japanese inventor has created a way to keep dogs cool during the summer. And Casey betrays all trust from his Sunrise peers. HNN Political Analyst weighs in 2 weeks before primary. Updated:...
Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
KITV.com
Fake jewelry sellers changing strategies
HAWAII (KITV)- Fake street jewelry sales have been occurring on the Big Island and Oahu. Law enforcement and local residents say those involved are switching up their methods. "Driving down the H1, there was this white Mercedes SUV parked by the side of the road with its flashers on. This middle aged guy came out of the car and waved his arms asking for help," said Fergerstrom. He thought he would be asked to help out a stranded motorist. But this one, seemed a bit much.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Queen of Haleiwa' and 'Walos Queen' are seen tearing up some waves
An extra layer has been added to the helmets of NFL players as they practice. How safe they are. Also, it's a very expensive breakfast for a traveler. Entertainment News: Jason Momoa plays water boy and the Rock tries something new. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jason Momoa had gifts...
