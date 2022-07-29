Two TCU Horned Frogs the Buffs should be worried about

Although it’s not even August yet, I’d imagine quite a few Buffs, and myself included, are starting to think about the TCU Horned Frogs, who come to Folsom Field for the first time ever on Sept. 2 .

TCU finished 5-7 last season and parted ways with its longtime head coach Gary Patterson midseason. Former SMU head coach Sonny Dikes was hired by the Frogs in November and he’ll officially begin a new era of TCU football in Week 1 against Colorado.

On the field, TCU has more than enough firepower to spoil the Buffs’ home opener. Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede highlighted a pair of proven Horned Frogs standouts, in particular, starting with Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Here’s what Munsterteiger wrote on TCU’s star cornerback :

A starter since his true freshman season in 2019, Hodges-Tomlinson was a first-team all-Big 12 pick in 2020 and 2021. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the nation’s highest-graded cornerback in coverage, allowing just 12 catches on 45 targets over the final nine games of his sophomore campaign. And last season, Hodges-Tomlinson was rarely tested but he still managed to record 42 tackles and two interceptions.

Colorado’s young cornerbacks, on the other hand, will have to keep up with one of college football’s most explosive wide receivers, Quentin Johnston ( h/t BuffStampede ):

Johnston was TCU’s leader in yards per catch his first two seasons, with a Big 12 true freshman record 22.1 yards per grab in 2020. He had touchdown receptions of 20, 75 and 25 yards at Oklahoma last season.

