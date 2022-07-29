ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 20-Minute Yoga Class Will Give You the Foundation You Need To Start a Consistent Practice

By Kells McPhillips
Your first yoga class may feel overwhelming: The practice features thousands of poses, which are called "asanas" in Sanskrit, and people spend entire lifetimes attempting to master them. That said, it’s possible to create a yoga foundation that makes you feel strong, flexible, and stable —even when you're just starting out. On this week's episode of Good Moves, the teachers at Brooklyn Yoga Club are introducing you to some of yoga's most foundational (and essential) asanas.

