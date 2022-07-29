www.munciejournal.com
WANE-TV
‘God has moved these mountains’: Family finally brings home adopted daughter
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE)- Almost three years in the making, Cindy and Robert Sofronko welcomed home their 17-year-old Olga a week ago from Ukraine. But, their journey to get her here is one they did not expect. “Covid came and it still was ramped over there and there were travel...
indianapolismonthly.com
Just Fore Fun At Back 9
A HUGE (as in 58,000-square-feet huge) golf-centric entertainment destination has taken over 1415 Drover St., just southwest of downtown along the White River. Following a soft opening week, Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is now open in full capacity. Now, I never once been to a driving range or played...
JamBase
Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis
Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
Ronald McDonald House throws birthday party for therapy dog
INDIANAPOLIS — A very special dog celebrated a birthday Wednesday at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana. The home's therapy dog and "Chief Cheer Officer," Mac, turned 6 years old, complete with cake and presents. The Ronald McDonald House said Mac, an Australian labradoodle, "provides comfort to families...
Meet Roman, Helina and Nicolas! They're the newly named tiger cubs at the Indy Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over! We now know the names of all three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo. The trio are named Roman, Helina and Nicolas. The announcement came on International Tiger Day. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the naming contest...
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Popular Randolph County restaurant The Chocolate Moose to close
The Chocolate Moose, a popular 1950s-style diner in Farmland, Indiana, will close in one week, the restaurant announced.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: A&W floats Hoosier Ryan Reynolds for root-beer promotion
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A&W Restaurants is enlisting the help of newspaper editor Ryan Reynolds to help promote its annual National Root Beer Float Day campaign. Participants can sign up for the A&W Mug Club until Aug. 6 for a free root-beer float from the fast-food chain. A donation to Disabled American Veterans is suggested by the restaurant.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Carmel Indiana
Italian food is some of the best in the world, and we all love it here in America! Finding new cuisine to experience is always a challenge when traveling, but when it comes down to Italian restaurants in Carmel, Indiana, just know you’ll be getting the best. Italian food...
WISH-TV
Indy Animal Care Services holding Friday ‘super pet’ adoption event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you looking to make your house a forever home? You might want to meet some of the “super pets” up for adoption at Indianapolis Animal Care Services. Indy ACS will host a free adoption event Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at...
Current Publishing
Not so plain and simple: Carmel retiree reflects on Amish childhood, defiant journey to become psychoanalyst
The evidence of Milo Yoder’s first memorable act of defiance against his parents smiles back at him from within a silver picture frame he displays in his Carmel apartment. The youngest of nine children in his Amish family, Milo, now a retired psychoanalyst, used $2 he made wrangling chickens to pay for a fifth-grade school photo.
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
Current Publishing
Roping them in: Westfield teen an accomplished competitor on the rodeo circuit
Tatum Coker was all of 3 years old the day her grandfather, Mike, sat her down on the back of a horse for the first time. Then, like now, something made sense. Fast-forward 11 years to today when Coker, on the verge of starting her freshman year at Westfield High School, is regarded as one of the nation’s premier female rodeo competitors in her age group.
Carmel PD K-9s receive bulletproof vest donation
Carmel Police Department K-9s Jax and Lolo will soon be decked out and protected with new bullet and stab-proof vests.
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
WISH-TV
Girlfriend of Greenwood mall hero used jacket as tourniquet to help shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Shay Golden, the girlfriend of the armed citizen who stopped the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is telling her story of what happened inside the mall on July 17. Golden and her boyfriend, Eli Dicken, had not planned on being in the mall that night. A...
WANE-TV
‘Tragedy averted’: Police pull boy with autism from Marion river
MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A 9-year-old boy with autism was pulled safely from a Marion river Thursday night. It was just after 6 p.m. when Marion Police were summoned to Ballard Field off East 3rd Street on a report of a 9-year-old who was drowning in the Mississinewa River.
Fox 59
How to use up all your summer tomatoes!
INDIANAPOLIS — Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen stopped by the studio to share several ways to use up an abundance of summer tomatoes!. To find more recipes visit kyleeskitchenblog.com.
readthereporter.com
Welcome to Beaver Stadium
The ribbon is cut, the gates are open & events began Friday. In less than three weeks, the first Noblesville football game of the season will be played at the brand-new Beaver Stadium. And Miller fans will be very impressed when they get a chance to see it. Noblesville Schools...
