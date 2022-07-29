ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

indianapolismonthly.com

Just Fore Fun At Back 9

A HUGE (as in 58,000-square-feet huge) golf-centric entertainment destination has taken over 1415 Drover St., just southwest of downtown along the White River. Following a soft opening week, Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is now open in full capacity. Now, I never once been to a driving range or played...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
JamBase

Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis

Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Ronald McDonald House throws birthday party for therapy dog

INDIANAPOLIS — A very special dog celebrated a birthday Wednesday at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana. The home's therapy dog and "Chief Cheer Officer," Mac, turned 6 years old, complete with cake and presents. The Ronald McDonald House said Mac, an Australian labradoodle, "provides comfort to families...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs

Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: A&W floats Hoosier Ryan Reynolds for root-beer promotion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A&W Restaurants is enlisting the help of newspaper editor Ryan Reynolds to help promote its annual National Root Beer Float Day campaign. Participants can sign up for the A&W Mug Club until Aug. 6 for a free root-beer float from the fast-food chain. A donation to Disabled American Veterans is suggested by the restaurant.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Carmel Indiana

Italian food is some of the best in the world, and we all love it here in America! Finding new cuisine to experience is always a challenge when traveling, but when it comes down to Italian restaurants in Carmel, Indiana, just know you’ll be getting the best. Italian food...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living

Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Roping them in: Westfield teen an accomplished competitor on the rodeo circuit

Tatum Coker was all of 3 years old the day her grandfather, Mike, sat her down on the back of a horse for the first time. Then, like now, something made sense. Fast-forward 11 years to today when Coker, on the verge of starting her freshman year at Westfield High School, is regarded as one of the nation’s premier female rodeo competitors in her age group.
WESTFIELD, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square

The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
territorysupply.com

10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

How to use up all your summer tomatoes!

INDIANAPOLIS — Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen stopped by the studio to share several ways to use up an abundance of summer tomatoes!. To find more recipes visit kyleeskitchenblog.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Welcome to Beaver Stadium

The ribbon is cut, the gates are open & events began Friday. In less than three weeks, the first Noblesville football game of the season will be played at the brand-new Beaver Stadium. And Miller fans will be very impressed when they get a chance to see it. Noblesville Schools...
NOBLESVILLE, IN

