Recreational red snapper summer season closes Aug. 1 in Gulf state and federal waters

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 7-31-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Florida's average gas price back below $4/gallon, but only in 3 of 5 counties around here
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of gas, which has been getting lower and lower, has reached a milestone in Florida. AAA reported the average price of a regular gallon in the state is now less than $4. In fact, the average was 7 cents less than $4 on Sunday, at $3.929.
Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida
There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
Multiple Tampa Bay beaches closed for swimming this weekend, due to high levels of poop bacteria
The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Hillsborough County announced a "no swim" public health advisory yesterday for Bahia Beach and E.G. Simmons Conservation Park due to high levels of enteric bacteria. While swimming, wading and water recreation is off-limits, the beaches are still open. Enterococci, a bacteria that typically...
Supply chain issues could keep some Florida neighborhoods without power for months after a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. – As hurricane season hits its peak, Florida’s top emergency manager is warning of the potential for major electrical problems after a storm hits. “We’re in an area of which supply chain issues are becoming more and more of a problem,” Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said.
The Social Portal: Things to do in August
Get happy during Pensacola Happy Hour at Museum Plaza, 120 Church Street downtown. Actually, it’s happy hours — 5 until 8 pm. If the comedy doesn’t make you merry, there is live music, a deejay, vendors, giveaways and more. Baptist Healthcare will also be on site for wellness checks to make sure you are healthy and happy moving forward. This event happens every Friday until September 2. For more info call 778-8158.
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
FWC Investigating Boating Incident That Killed Palm Coast’s Thomas Daquila
Earlier this month the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that a boating incident on the Intracoastal just north of Marineland killed a man and injured several other people. On Wednesday, FWC issued a report identifying the man who died as Thomas Daquila, 52, a resident of Cherokee Court...
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for July 31–August 6
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the...
Santa Rosa and Escambia traffic advisory for July 31–August 6
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Santa Rosa County:. — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter...
Santa Rosa County judge rules against Adams Sanitation servicing south Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County judge has ruled against an Okaloosa County based sanitation company from providing services in southern Santa Rosa County. Adams Sanitation began providing service north of the Yellow River in 2021. Their competitor, Waste Pro, has an exclusive contract to service south...
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
Good Restaurants in Destin
Louisiana Lagniappe (seafood) Posted on 7/28/22 at 2:49 pm to St Jean The Baptiste. I like Louisiana Lagniappe. For Italian I like Mimo’s. Louis Louis is a fun place with good food. Cafe Thirty A is my favorite around there. I am going next week. Houston Astros Fan. Laredo,...
Panama City Beach Council considers food delivery on the sand
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 1990, it became illegal to sell alcohol or food on the sandy beach within the Panama City Beach city limits. Beach City Council members are considering changes to the law. They have three options. They could leave the law as it is. City Council Member Mary Coburn thinks […]
DESTIN CHEF AL MASSA CHOSEN TO REPRESENT FLORIDA IN GREAT AMERICAN SEAFOOD COOK-OFF
Destin’s Chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
Golf cart interest skyrockets in Central Florida communities
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Just like pub subs, flip flops and afternoon thunderstorms, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight in many of Central Florida's residential neighborhoods. But they're not all the same and the rules of the road are a moving target. You see them in...
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
Weekly “What is it?”: Deadman’s Island
Pensacola Bay has long been a sailor’s dream—a deep water port with easy access to the Gulf of Mexico. It was literally put on the map for this reason, and from the 17th to 19th centuries, was an international hub for shipping local products like snapper and timber.
