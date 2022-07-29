Mounted Clare Co. Deputy dies after being thrown from horse

bigrapidsdailynews.com
65-year old man injured in motorcycle crash in Grant Twp.
A 65-year old man was injured Friday following a motorcycle crash in Mecosta County's Grant Township. The Sheriff's Office says the man was traveling west bound on Stones Corner Road and lost control of his motorcycle coming around a curve. The rider had minor non life threatening injuries. The man...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
Gary Green appointed Undersheriff of Mecosta County
Gary Green was appointed Undersheriff of Mecosta County Tuesday, according to an announcement from Sheriff Brian Miller. In a press release Miller said, "Gary had served as the Assistant Director of the Ferris State University Department of Public Safety. Prior to that he had served with the Michigan State Police for 28 years. During him time with the MSP, he came up through the ranks, working in the area as a Trooper, Sergeant, Detective Sergeant and Assistant Post Commander, among having other roles and leadership responsibilities in and outside of law enforcement."
Mounted deputy dies after fall from horse at Clare County Fair in West Michigan
A blunder at a fair in West Michigan has taken the life of a law enforcement member after she fell while getting off her horse – and the horse presumably fell on top of her.
Big Rapids Police Weekend Blotter
40-2201546 @ 9:57am 300 block Morrison Mental- Female took several anxiety meds after feeling sad. She was transported to SHBRH by EMS. 40-2201547 @ 10:06am 500 block N Warren Ave Animal Call- a brown and white dog approached a man fishing. The owner never showed up and it was taken to ARC.
Reed City Police Weekly Blotter
Officer took a report of a disgruntled previous employee making death threats to an employment agency. Officer took a Trespassing report and issued an appearance citation to a 32-year-old man. Officers took a report of a car side swiping a semi. There was significant damage to the vehicle but no...
traverseticker.com
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, MSP Investigating Suspicious Fire in Leroy Township
A house caught fire in Leroy Township of Osceola County Thursday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Osceola County Deputies were sent to the fire to help the Fire Department, and while they investigated the scene they deemed the fire was suspicious. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives...
Driver injured in head-on crash with semi-truck
A driver was seriously injured in a crash in rural Newaygo County Friday.
wcsx.com
Michigan Couple Loses $350,000 – Avoid This ATM Scam
Scammers are the worst. They often prey on the elderly and people who aren’t versed with modern technology, which is just so terrible. Now, an elderly Michigan couple has lost more than a third of a million dollars in an ATM and Bitcoin scam. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.
National Night Out event slated for Tuesday night
Tomorrow, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety will be hosting their National Night Out event downtown. The event is slated to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the road section between Elm St. and Pine St. along Michigan Ave. Free food will be available on-site including hotdogs, chips, snow cones, and cotton candy. There will also be various kids activities including a dunk tank and several interactive activities with the local fire and police departments.
A look at local athletes heading to the collegiate level
Over 45 student athletes in the area have announced their decision to pursue a collegiate career this upcoming fall. This includes athletes from 10 different sports heading to schools anywhere from 10 minutes to six hours away from home. The school represented most in the local sector is Big Rapids,...
