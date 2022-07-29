ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you had more than $4 million to help prevent homelessness, how would you spend it?

Norfolk, Virginia
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXqDr_0gxYUnlF00

If you had more than $4 million to help prevent homelessness, how would you spend it?

Norfolk's Department of Housing and Community Development wants your input on how to spend $4,517,686 in funds awarded to the City for the HOME Investment Partnership American Rescue Plan (HOME ARP) at a public meeting and information session.

📆 Wednesday, August 3

⏰ 2 pm

📍City Hall - 6th Floor Conference Room

810 Union Street, Norfolk

A public comment period is open until August 23.

To learn more about the program and how you can virtually participate in the public meeting and submit your input, visit https://www.norfolk.gov/hudentitlement.

