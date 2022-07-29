ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp Provides Update on Success of Teacher Pipeline Initiatives

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
Governor & First Lady Kick Off New School Year, Announce Statewide Back-to-School Supplement

Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County to share well wishes as teachers and faculty prepare to welcome kids back to school next week. During his address, Governor Kemp announced a new award, the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement," through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program to support a safe, complete return to in-person learning and educators who are still grappling with pandemic-driven learning loss in the classroom.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Regional Commissions See Rise in June Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in June. “While the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate went down in June, it is important to note that local area rates are not seasonally adjusted to take account for fluctuations due to seasonal events that include weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “The increase in local rates is typical for summer and Georgia is still leading the Southern Region and third in the nation in percentage increases in employment.”
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Deptartment of Economic Development Names Two New Team Members

Two new statewide project managers have been added to the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team. Jacob Cone will begin his economic development career with the Industrial group and Ambria Hardy has been assigned to the Corporate Solutions and Cyber Security sector. The Chason Group led the talent searches for GDEcD.
GEORGIA STATE
Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Launches TogetherATL Grantmaking with $645,000 to Six Organizations

The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announces its first round of grantmaking under TogetherATL, the organization’s five-year strategic plan that centers equity and shared prosperity for all residents of the metro Atlanta region. Six organizations focused on systems change – a key focus of TogetherATL – will receive grants totaling $645,000. Systems change involves transforming the institutions that underpin the arts, civic engagement, housing and income and wealth gaps.
ATLANTA, GA

