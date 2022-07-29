ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Maximizing Your Employees Using IDEAS with SRNS at Augusta Metro Chamber Women In Business

By Staff Report
augustaceo.com
 4 days ago
augustaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgac.com

Columbia County Job Fair Next Week

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners will be holding a job fair later this week for numerous skilled-trade and professional positions. The job fair will be held next Tuesday, August 9, at the Columbia County Exhibition Center at 212 Partnership Drive in Grovetown. The hours are 4-7 p.m. Personnel from...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks. Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise. McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority. Considering COVID and...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few months since former tax commissioner Steven Kendrick announced plans to revitalize the site of the old Regency Mall, and now the plans are making their way to commission. Here’s what to expect for Cardinal Town Square. Kendrick says the land...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
augustaceo.com

Augusta African American Historical Society to Unveil the Carrie Mays Monument

The Augusta African American Historical Society is pleased to announce the unveiling of the Carrie Mays Monument. This monument will be the 25th one placed on Laney-Walker Boulevard. Started by The Honorable Edward M. McIntyre, Augusta’s first African American Mayor, The History Walk continues to chronicle the exploits of many of the iconic African American figures in Augusta’s History. The unveiling ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 30th, 10 a.m., in front of A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School.
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Richmond County School Board to Increase the 2022 Property Taxes

The Richmond County School Board today announces its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 4.93 percent over the rollback millage rate. When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
augustaceo.com

Keel Visits Savannah and Brunswick for President’s Summer Tour

Last week, Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD, embarked on his first President’s Summer Tour since 2019, visiting the Savannah and Brunswick areas. During his weeklong visit, Keel met with local and regional leaders and alumni, as well as current and future students, to discuss ways that Augusta University and the Medical College of Georgia can better ensure a successful future for not only our students, but all Georgians.
AUGUSTA, GA
newsdaytonabeach.com

County Commissioner's Apartment Complex Called 'Unfit for Human Occupation'

The Clara Point apartment complex, owned by Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, is receiving scrutiny for living conditions several in the area have described as unacceptably harsh. The story captured local news in Columbia County, Georgia, where the apartments are located, last week. It's the latest in a string of bad publicity for Mullins, who's currently fighting for re-election to a second term.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Continuous Improvement#Project Management#The Board Of Directors#Srns#The Department Of Energy#Srs#Jackson State University#The Ohio State University
WJBF

Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Gov. Kemp Announces Appointment to Richmond County State Court

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointment of The Honorable Robert W. "Bo" Hunter, III to fill a vacancy on the Richmond County State Court. The vacancy was created by the resignation of The Honorable Patricia Booker, effective April 1, 2022. Robert W. "Bo" Hunter, III has served as...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Columbia County teacher battling cancer dies

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. | Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer 48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WJBF

Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County hires more than 200 teachers ahead of school year

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In one week, students in Columbia County and Richmond County elementary schools will be back in the classroom. The Columbia County School District hired more than 200 teachers as many counties battle shortages. We spoke to a teacher and district leaders about these shortages. A third-grade...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival early tickets on sale

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is returning for its 40th year, and it’s planning to be bigger and better than ever. At Arts in the Heart the Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy. This years event...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Former Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias found guilty on both charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias was found guilty after a four-day trial of destroying records in a federal investigation and then lying about it to federal investigators researching the case. He has 14 days to file an appeal. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy