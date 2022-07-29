Maximizing Your Employees Using IDEAS with SRNS at Augusta Metro Chamber Women In Business

The Augusta African American Historical Society is pleased to announce the unveiling of the Carrie Mays Monument. This monument will be the 25th one placed on Laney-Walker Boulevard. Started by The Honorable Edward M. McIntyre, Augusta’s first African American Mayor, The History Walk continues to chronicle the exploits of many of the iconic African American figures in Augusta’s History. The unveiling ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 30th, 10 a.m., in front of A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO