Augusta University Literacy Center and RISE Augusta Host Back-to-school Celebration

AT&T Foundation Makes Donation of $25,000 to CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon to Support Summer CyberPatriot Camp for Local Students
More than 130 students from the Augusta-area and the Augusta Boys and Girls Club participated in the Alliance for Fort Gordon Summer CyberPatriot Camps, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation. Two separate week-long CyberPatriot Camps were held. One camp was held at the Georgia Cyber Center and...
Keel Visits Savannah and Brunswick for President’s Summer Tour
Last week, Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD, embarked on his first President’s Summer Tour since 2019, visiting the Savannah and Brunswick areas. During his weeklong visit, Keel met with local and regional leaders and alumni, as well as current and future students, to discuss ways that Augusta University and the Medical College of Georgia can better ensure a successful future for not only our students, but all Georgians.
WRDW-TV
Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks. Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise. McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority. Considering COVID and...
WJBF.com
Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival early tickets on sale
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is returning for its 40th year, and it’s planning to be bigger and better than ever. At Arts in the Heart the Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy. This years event...
Augusta African American Historical Society to Unveil the Carrie Mays Monument
The Augusta African American Historical Society is pleased to announce the unveiling of the Carrie Mays Monument. This monument will be the 25th one placed on Laney-Walker Boulevard. Started by The Honorable Edward M. McIntyre, Augusta’s first African American Mayor, The History Walk continues to chronicle the exploits of many of the iconic African American figures in Augusta’s History. The unveiling ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 30th, 10 a.m., in front of A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School.
Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
Columbia County teacher battling cancer dies
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. | Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer 48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for […]
Christian Georgia Film Festival headed to CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A small nonprofit theatre company will soon put on a comedy gospel play. Pictures of Life will put on its next play, The Devil is a Liar, at the Jabez Theater. Funds from the event will support the first-ever Christian Georgia Film Festival. The festival helps showcase talented filmmakers, musicians, and […]
Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson hosting monthly Food Truck Family Friday event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Augusta Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson hosted Food Truck Family Friday at his campaign headquarters in Hephzibah. “Since the campaign, we’ve done these on a weekly basis. Now that we’re elected, we want to continue them on a monthly basis. Just engage the people that perhaps did not support me, do not know much […]
Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
WRDW-TV
Doctors say new school year brings increased anxiety for kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety, fitting in, or just ‘back-to-school nerves’, kids’ mental health should be at the front of the priority list heading into the new school year. We spent the day seeing what options are available for families. The new school year brings a lot...
WRDW-TV
Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few months since former tax commissioner Steven Kendrick announced plans to revitalize the site of the old Regency Mall, and now the plans are making their way to commission. Here’s what to expect for Cardinal Town Square. Kendrick says the land...
wgac.com
Columbia County Job Fair Next Week
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners will be holding a job fair later this week for numerous skilled-trade and professional positions. The job fair will be held next Tuesday, August 9, at the Columbia County Exhibition Center at 212 Partnership Drive in Grovetown. The hours are 4-7 p.m. Personnel from...
Richmond County School Board to Increase the 2022 Property Taxes
The Richmond County School Board today announces its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 4.93 percent over the rollback millage rate. When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
Gov. Kemp Announces Appointment to Richmond County State Court
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointment of The Honorable Robert W. "Bo" Hunter, III to fill a vacancy on the Richmond County State Court. The vacancy was created by the resignation of The Honorable Patricia Booker, effective April 1, 2022. Robert W. "Bo" Hunter, III has served as...
WIS-TV
Friends remember transgender woman killed at Knights Inn
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been over a week since Keshia Geter was shot and killed at the Knights Inn hotel on Boy Scout Road. Her family tells us she was transgender and went by Keshia Chanel. So far, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been tight-lipped on details,...
Suspect sought in domestic incident that shut down Hunter Street in Augusta
It all started with a domestic violence call of shots fired, and it resulted in a standoff with the Richmond County SWAT team, Bomb Squad and deputies.
Man with autism missing from Augusta found
UPDATE: Authorities say Benjamin Packer has been located. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Authorities say 47-year-old Benjamin Packer was last seen on the 4700 block of Sanctuary Dr. Friday morning. Investigators say he’s Autistic and suffers from depression. It’s believed he was possibly headed […]
wfxg.com
Mega Millions ticket worth a million dollars sold in Grovetown
(GROVETOWN, GA) - Mega Millions was worth a billion to an Illinois ticket holder, but there's one sold in Grovetown Georgia that's worth a million dollars. The lucky ticket was sold at Food Lion located on Columbia Road. A second million dollar ticket was sold in McDonough Georgia. The tickets had all the winning numbers except for the Mega Ball.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County Animal Shelter taking in as many pets as they’re adopting out
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal shelters are known for overcrowding and the only way to solve this before putting dogs to sleep, is to help them find a permanent home. Over this week, 23 dogs and 17 cats were adopted at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, but all of their crates keep filling up.
